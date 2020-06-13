Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

263 Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA

North Woburn
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
North Woburn
Contact for Availability
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.

Downtown Woburn
1 Unit Available
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking

North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o

Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
305 Salem St
305 Salem Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 1 bedroom unit at Brookside Condominiums. Features include laundry in the unit, slider to patio, 1 assigned parking space, swimming pool and ample guest parking. Heating is electric heat pump.

Cummingsville
1 Unit Available
121 Cambridge Rd
121 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Move right into this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with newer appliances, 2 off street parking spaces and more, this property is immediately ready for occupancy.

North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..

Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Winchester Town Center
5 Units Available
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1060 sqft
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community.

1 Unit Available
7 Archstone Cir.
7 Archstone Circle, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
2 Littles Brook Ct.
2 Littles Brook Court, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1114 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.

Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
7 Conant Rd.
7 Conant Road, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1580 sqft
This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas,

Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
26 winn
26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens.

Median Rent in Woburn

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Woburn is $1,586, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,967.
Studio
$1,390
1 Bed
$1,586
2 Beds
$1,967
3+ Beds
$2,472
City GuideWoburn
Greetings and salutations, Bay State renters, and congrats for stumbling upon your Woburn, Massachusetts apartment hunting headquarters! Situated about ten miles north of Boston, Woburn is a peaceful, quiet bedroom community perfect for peeps who appreciate the serenity of suburbia on the doorstep of the big city. Sounds like your cup of tea, doesn’t it? Sure it does! So, start checking out the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up with Wob...
Life in Woburn

Having trouble with Craigslist Woburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everybody knows that the “Beantown” area doesn’t come at a low cost, so it should come as no surprise that even “inexpensive” apartments in Woburn typically go for between $1,100 and $1,500, and luxury rentals usually cost $2,000-plus. On the bright side, amenities, even in the more modestly priced studio and one bedroom apartments, tend to be high-quality: most include patios or balconies, gyms, clubhouses, swimming pools, laundry facilities, and a complementary crock of Boston baked beans placed on your doorstep daily (not really on the last one). The more upscale, luxurious apartments and townhomes in Woburn, meanwhile, tend to cover some serious square footage (1200 square feet or more) and come equipped, in many cases, with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, scenic views, in-unit washers and dryers, and formal dining rooms.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new Woburn rental? Luckily, several apartment complexes in Woburn are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). Just be prepared to buck up at least an extra $25 in rent to compensate for Fido’s messes. Furnished apartments for rent in Woburn and short term lease deals are available as well, and waiting lists are basically nonexistent, meaning apartment hunters can scour the market leisurely without worrying about the perfect apartment slipping through their grasp.

Woburn was first settled in 1640, but you’ll be glad to know that a new apartment or two has sprung up since then. Many complexes, however, are still on the older side (40 years or more), so be sure to give your place a solid inspection before settling in. Check to see that your appliances and heating/cooling units function, the ceilings and floors are free of obvious watermarks, and the pipes, faucets, and showerheads don’t leak or constantly drip (we all know how annoying that can be!). Also, you should know that some apartment managers require tenants to carry renter’s insurance (which we always recommend anyway). Most insurance policies usually cost less than 20 bucks a month and reimburse renters in case their belongings get stolen, struck by lightning, washed away in a flood, or they mysteriously grow legs and abandon them.

Factor ina variety of historic museums and outdoors attractions, and a public transit system that links directly to Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Woburn! Welcome aboard and happy hunting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woburn?
In Woburn, the median rent is $1,390 for a studio, $1,586 for a 1-bedroom, $1,967 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,472 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woburn, check out our monthly Woburn Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Woburn?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Woburn include North Woburn.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woburn?
Some of the colleges located in the Woburn area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woburn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woburn from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

