200 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cambridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
85 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,010
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
East Cambridge
23 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,520
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,262
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,739
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,421
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,387
1103 sqft
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Kendall Square
34 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,206
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
15 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,080
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Mid-Cambridge
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,885
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
East Cambridge
66 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,984
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,886
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Cambridge
9 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,795
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Aggasiz - Harvard University
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Cambridgeport
28 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
1237 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cambridge, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cambridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

