301 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
23 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,772
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,716
904 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
East Cambridge
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,573
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,323
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,450
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
10 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Loft 23
23 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry makes life easier, as does an ice maker and garbage disposal. Apartments located near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and across the street from the University Park Commons
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Davis Square
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
43 Units Available
Riverside
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line &amp; Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
107 Units Available
Area IV
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 8 at 12:04am
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1142 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
7 Madison Ave
7 Madison Avenue, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1425 sqft
NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909 NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Inman Square
151 Tremont St 1
151 Tremont St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Inman Square 2 Bedroom w Sunroom + Yard! 9/1 - Property Id: 288233 Incredible opportunity for a quiet 2 / 3 bed in Inman Square - shared fenced backyard, eat-in kitchen, pantry, sunroom and W/D in unit! This home has easy

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2
14 Clarendon Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Somerville, walk to Tufts and Davis Square - Property Id: 304466 Somerville West at Tele Square, walk to Tufts University and the red line at Davis Square, on Clarendon Ave: spacious 3 bedroom wood floors,, large eat-in

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
92 Richdale Ave 2
92 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 lovely 1 bedroom nr Porter red line, w/d, cat ok - Property Id: 302134 Cambridge, walk to red line at Porter and Lesley, Commuter Rail to Brandeis, 77 bus to Harvard Law and Harvard Square: attractive 1 bedroom, wood

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cambridgeport
11 Watson St
11 Watson Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
650 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Renovated single family house near MIT/Harvard - Property Id: 301580 Cambridgeport, short walk to Central Square, red line to MIT, Harvard and MGH, bus to BU, on Watson Street: newly-renovated 2 level single family house on two

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Cambridge
262 Harvard St.
262 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
548 sqft
Fantastic renovated 2 bed/1 bath apartment close to Central Sq features: -- GE stainless steel appliances -- Granite countertops with glass backsplash -- Solid wood cabinetry -- Hardwood floors throughout -- Italian tile in bathroom with granite

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
254 Upland Rd.
254 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
990 sqft
Open living room/kitchen, central air, in-unit laundry, master bed w/ walk-in closet and master bath. .

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Harvard Square
990 MEMORIAL
990 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
925 sqft
Available now or August 1. Price just cut $300 per month. Includes water, hot water, and sewage. Elevator building. Very well behaved dog may be acceptable.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Cambridge
195 Mount Auburn
195 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
CAN BE FURNISHED. This 2 bedroom in an older building which is located on the edge of Harvard Square. It's within easy walking distance to Harvard Square, Harvard University, Lesley College, and Cambridge Common.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
West Cambridge
7 Craigie Cir.
7 Craigie Circle, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
Spacious 1BR in quick walking distance to Harvard Square! Hardwood floors throughout, living room, dining room, good size bedroom, galley kitchen and bathroom! Coin-operated laundry machines in basement. Charming brick building.

July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Cambridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    As rents have fallen significantly in Cambridge, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cambridge fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

