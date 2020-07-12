/
mid cambridge
280 Apartments for rent in Mid-Cambridge, Cambridge, MA
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
2 Ware St 8
2 Ware St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Charming Harvard Square Studio - Property Id: 317920 This charming studio features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and an ensuite bathroom.
12 Saint Paul St. #3
12 Saint Paul Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1400 sqft
2BD 2 Bath With Loft in Cambridge Central Square Next to WholeFoods - A spacious 2B/2B two-floor apartment and Loft in a prime location in Central.
34 Dana Street - 2
34 Dana Street, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
No Broker Fee. Available 9/1: 4 bedroom 1 bath, laundry in basement.
284 Harvard Street
284 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
9/1 move-in in elevator building. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in-building. Centrally located, renovated studio just 5 minutes walk to the Central Square MBTA station. Brand new kitchen + newly renovated bathroom with new hardwood floors.
262 Harvard St.
262 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
548 sqft
Fantastic renovated 2 bed/1 bath apartment close to Central Sq features: -- GE stainless steel appliances -- Granite countertops with glass backsplash -- Solid wood cabinetry -- Hardwood floors throughout -- Italian tile in bathroom with granite
12 Merrill St.
12 Merrill Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ID: 1018608 Great Harvard Location! Short Walk to Harvard or Central Square and the Red Line T. Lovely, Large Top Floor Unit. Lots of Natural Light.
1716 Cambridge
1716 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
802 sqft
This charming condo enjoys great light and offers a very quiet and convenient setting that is just steps from Harvard University. The kitchen opens to a spacious living and dining area. There is a generous bedroom and a large bathroom.
1 Crawford
1 Crawford Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
540 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo available in a professionally managed building that enjoys a great location just a few blocks from Harvard Square and minutes to Central Square or Inman Square. This unit has a spacious feel and enjoys great utility.
15 Lee
15 Lee Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1250 sqft
Available July 1. Washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and large patio. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Please note: kitchen has brown cabinets , not white as shown in picture, the rest is the same. .
3 Dana Street
3 Dana Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in an unbeatable location 5-minute walk to Harvard Square and 10-minute walk to Central Square. Spacious living room includes a fireplace up against gorgeous exposed-brick wall.
287 Harvard Ave
287 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
422 sqft
5th floor Studio in desirable location! Nestled halfway between Harvard and Central Square this area has a walk score of 94!! ONE- OFF-ST COVERED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Deeded to the unit, covered parking spot! Close proximity to an array of
1 Fayette St
1 Fayette Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
820 sqft
1 BR in great Mid-Cambridge location. Gourmet granite/stainless kitchen, large living room, bedroom, incredible private deck. Walk to Harvard Sq., Central Sq., and Inman Sq for shopping, dining, and the T.
1643 Cambridge St
1643 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
747 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment, short walk to Harvard Square - Property Id: 314749 Available 8/1/2020, or 9/1/2020 (move in day can be flexible). Video of unit is available upon request with your email address.
35 Lee
35 Lee Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
590 sqft
Tastefully decorated fully furnished Central Square condo with a private porch. Walking distance to Central Square and public transportation. Very flexible lease terms with 6 months being the minimum. No pets or smoking Terms: One year lease
4 Crawford St.
4 Crawford Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
545 sqft
Charming apartment with high ceilings and lots of natural light. This classic Cambridge apartment boasts a large foyer and living room and an eat-in kitchen. High ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of natural light give this condo a great feel.
91 Trowbridge St.
91 Trowbridge Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
566 sqft
This is a beautiful Pre-War building minutes away from Harvard Square.
379 Harvard St.
379 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
329 Harvard St.
329 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment in a Mid-Cambridge location that is a short distance to Harvard Square, restaurants, and the T. This apartment is in a mid-rise, elevator building that is in wonderful condition.
40 Roberts Road
40 Roberts Road, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Great location with easy access to transportation, Whole Foods Market & the amenities of Harvard Sq., Porter Sq. and Inman Sq. This 3 bedroom 1 bath with a small 4th room.
122 Trowbridge St
122 Trowbridge Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
948 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated, fully furnished garden level apartment with its own private entrance, garden and patio.
28 Lee St.
28 Lee Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
780 sqft
LOCATION! Awesome second floor 2 bedroom apartment that includes heat and hot water on a quiet, beautiful tree-lined street in Mid-Cambridge! Enjoy hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and newer appliances, exposed brick,
45 Trowbridge
45 Trowbridge Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
793 sqft
This modern two bedroom condo enjoys a great location to Harvard University. The unit enjoys a modern kitchen and appliances. It has two equal size bedrooms, a very spacious dining and living area that has a wood stove.
