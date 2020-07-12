/
264 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Cambridge, MA
43 Units Available
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line & Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
12 Units Available
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1050 sqft
Davenport Apartments is a five story multifamily apartment building with 40 rental units. Each unit is similar in design with parquet floors in the living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and hallways, and ceramic tile in the kitchens and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
507 Green St.
507 Green Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,525
1150 sqft
This three bedroom apartment is on the first floor of a Victorian triple decker halfway between Central and Harvard Sq. It is available ~August 1st, 2019. It has a living room with a bay window, two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom.
1 Unit Available
33 Putnam
33 Putnam Avenue, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1350 sqft
Sun-filled Deleaded 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, new windows and heating system. No pets. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
950 Massachusetts Ave.
950 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
941 sqft
Wonderful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath corner unit in Bay Square is located in desirable Riverside area with a great city view.
1 Unit Available
62 Western Ave.
62 Western Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1582 sqft
Location, location, location! Luxurious open layout semi-furnished 2 bed townhouse duplex with lovely deck. Literally a 3 mins walk to Central Square, Red Line, shops, restaurants, and many local amenities.
1 Unit Available
80 Kinnaird St.
80 Kinnaird Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
August 1st! Excellent Riverside 3bd. Sunny top floor unit, high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious layout, master with bonus study, modern open concept kitchen with dishwasher, private porch, private storage and on-site laundry. Beautiful location.
1 Unit Available
872 Mass Ave.
872 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful top floor studio with private balcony and amazing view of Boston skyline. Large studio with fully applianced kitchen + granite counters. 10-story building in great location near Red Line T stop, and convenient to Harvard, Central & MIT.
1 Unit Available
273 Putnam Ave
273 Putnam Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
672 sqft
Great location in Riverside area of Cambridge. Large Bright one bedroom with a large loft plus one parking space and has Central Air. Walk to Harvard Sq, Central Sq and Harvard Business School.
1 Unit Available
516 Green Street - 3C
516 Green St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
750 sqft
Available 9/1. Southeast facing, A+ location! Large, new, beautiful windows shine beams of natural sunlight through the south-facing wall of this cute, urban oasis that offers a peaceful tree-lined views and privacy.
1 Unit Available
515 Green Street
515 Green Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1009 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Fantastic unit available in one of the best locations in the city - less than 1/2 mile to both Harvard/Central Squares, the MBTA Red Line and the heart of Mass Ave.
1 Unit Available
16 Elmer St.
16 Elmer Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely third floor 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in an apartment building Spacious bedrooms, large living room, galley kitchen. Laundry is in the unit. Kitchen has dishwasher and disposal. Heat and hot water is included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
6-8 Gilmore St.
6-8 Gilmore Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
800 sqft
Brand new gut renovated unit in a desirable Cambridge-port location!! On the 3rd floor of a three family unit ,this gorgeous apartment features: **An open plan living room/kitchen combination with granite countertops/SS appliances,lots of
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
12 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
19 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,125
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
27 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
11 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
999 sqft
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
14 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,772
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,716
904 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
16 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
713 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
