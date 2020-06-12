Apartment List
/
MA
/
cambridge
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Kendall Square
59 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
857 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Area IV
131 Units Available
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,984
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
East Cambridge
8 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1056 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
$
Riverside
17 Units Available
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1050 sqft
Davenport Apartments is a five story multifamily apartment building with 40 rental units. Each unit is similar in design with parquet floors in the living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and hallways, and ceramic tile in the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
East Cambridge
4 Units Available
Charles Passage
110 Second Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1159 sqft
Experience Cambridge living at Charles Passage. The professional leasing staff is ready to show you our community. Featuring 2 to 3 bedroom apartments. At Charles Passage, you'll have access to top features and amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
97 Greenough Ave.
97 Greenough Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,821
893 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
133 Erie St.
133 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
827 sqft
This unit features gleaming hardwood throughout, tastefully done neutral paint. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hand crafted cabinetry with an open floor plan to the living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
113 RINDGE Ave.
113 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1167 sqft
, Pet Ok, NO FEE, Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, LoungeTantalizing New w/D, Pool,SO NEW ITS NEVER BEEN TOUCHED - By Red Line Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
254 Upland Rd.
254 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
990 sqft
Open living room/kitchen, central air, in-unit laundry, master bed w/ walk-in closet and master bath. .

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
289 Pearl St.
289 Pearl Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1125 sqft
Sun-filled parlor level condo for rent in highly desired Cambridgeport area! Gut-renovated in 2003, this two-bed, two-bath is in impeccable condition featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
318 Rindge
318 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1170 sqft
Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train Station for a very easy Commute as well as 7-8 Minutes walk to Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Office Store, Clothing Shops

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
1580 Massachusetts Ave.
1580 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Spacious and bright 2bd/2ba with 1 designated parking in the heart of Harvard Square. It is located on Mass Ave, across street from Harvard Law School, a few minutes walk to Harvard or Porter Square subway/bus stations.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
632 Mass Ave.
632 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1008 sqft
This is an amazing, newly gut renovated 2 bed / 2 bath currently under construction with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and oversized living area set within a modern pet friendly apartment community with in the

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
10 Museum Way
10 Museum Way, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1064 sqft
Garage Parking Available Building Amenities: 24-Hour Concierge 24-Hour Valet Service On Site Security Service On Site Property Management Washer/Dryer in all Units On Site Market Bike Room Business Center Movie Theatre Fitness Center with Lap Pool

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
632 Massachusetts Ave.
632 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1008 sqft
Newly gut renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Oversized living area and bedrooms and a walk in closet in each bedroom - Fully Equipped Kitchen Dishwasher/Disposal - Central Air Heat/AC Climate Control

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
12 Magnolia
12 Magnolia Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Renovated two bedroom, two bathroom apartment located just outside of Harvard Square. Apartment features include: an open plan, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, washer/dryer on premises. Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
10 Magazine St.
10 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
915 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
120 Rindge Ave.
120 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1021 sqft
Your beautiful new home will welcome you with tons of natural light and a state-of-the-art HVAC system that will circulate fresh air year round.

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
277 Broadway 41
277 Broadway, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
986 sqft
Lux Corner 2Br near MIT/Kendall - Property Id: 268892 This 2BR apt in modern building sleeps up to 5. High quality bedding. Master BR has a queen bed, 2nd BR has twin over full bunk bed. Leather sofa and arm chair in living room.

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,298 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Cambridge throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    Rent growth in Cambridge has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,298 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cambridge.
    • While rents in Cambridge remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCambridge 3 BedroomsCambridge Accessible ApartmentsCambridge Apartments under $1,600Cambridge Apartments under $1,800
    Cambridge Apartments with BalconyCambridge Apartments with GarageCambridge Apartments with GymCambridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCambridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Apartments with Pool
    Cambridge Apartments with Washer-DryerCambridge Cheap PlacesCambridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsCambridge Furnished ApartmentsCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Pet Friendly PlacesCambridge Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
    Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
    Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
    Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
    West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
    Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
    Rhode Island College