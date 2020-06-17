All apartments in Cambridge
Park 87
Park 87

87 New St · (617) 682-7949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 New St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 859 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 15

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park 87.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST. PLEASE CALL/TEXT:(857)999-1360

DUE TO THE WORLDWIDE OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS(COVID-19), ALL TENANTS AND APPLICANTS WHO HAVE TRAVELED OUTSIDE OF THE USA WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE A COVID-19 MEDICAL CERTIFICATE

City of Cambridge Order
"Dear All:

Attached please find an Order issued today which directly affects the manner in which you may operate in the City of Cambridge. Pursuant to the Order, as of Wednesday, April 29 and until the City’s State of Emergency Declaration is rescinded, all persons must wear masks or cloth masks in public areas, essential retail businesses, and in common areas of residential buildings. Failure to comply with this Order may result in $300.00 fines. Please see the Masks Required Order & FAQ Page for more specificity.

In the event you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us or the City at 311@cambridgema.gov. "

Additional City of Cambridge COVID-19 informat

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500 security deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $500
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: $100/month: Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park 87 have any available units?
Park 87 has 13 units available starting at $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Park 87 have?
Some of Park 87's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park 87 currently offering any rent specials?
Park 87 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park 87 pet-friendly?
Yes, Park 87 is pet friendly.
Does Park 87 offer parking?
Yes, Park 87 offers parking.
Does Park 87 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park 87 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park 87 have a pool?
No, Park 87 does not have a pool.
Does Park 87 have accessible units?
Yes, Park 87 has accessible units.
Does Park 87 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park 87 has units with dishwashers.
