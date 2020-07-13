172 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,328
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,568
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,523
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,120
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
37 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,285
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1114 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
25 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
39 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1188 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
15 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1129 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
107 Units Available
Area IV
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Cambridge
10 Museum Way
10 Museum Way, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1100 sqft
Garage Parking Available Building Amenities: 24-Hour Concierge 24-Hour Valet Service On Site Security Service On Site Property Management Washer/Dryer in all Units On Site Market Bike Room Business Center Movie Theatre Fitness Center with Lap Pool

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Cambridge
170 Gore St.
170 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fourth floor 1 bedroom available August 1 in the coveted Pavilion building in Cambridge. This elevator building is professionally managed with an on-site super, in-ground pool, exercise room, and common roof deck.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Cambridge
1643 Cambridge St
1643 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
747 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment, short walk to Harvard Square - Property Id: 314749 Available 8/1/2020, or 9/1/2020 (move in day can be flexible). Video of unit is available upon request with your email address.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall Square
75 Cambridge Pkwy.
75 Cambridge Parkway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
781 sqft
Location and Luxury Living at "The Esplanade". On the 10th floor with floor to ceiling windows.There are gleaming hardwood floors and abundant closet space, an in-unit W/D and garage parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
43 Rice St.
43 Rice Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,316
935 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
East Cambridge
169 Monsignor Obrien Highway
169 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor light and bright East Cambridge one bedroom condo now available for lease! Open floor plan, high ceilings, central air, granite counters, stainless appliances, garage parking, in unit laundry, secure building with fitness center, media

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
225 upland Rd.
225 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
965 sqft
This SUNNY and BIG (over 960 sq ft) Apartment in Modern Deleaded Building located approximately 10-12 minute walk to Porter Square Subway and Commuter Rail.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
1 Alewife Center
1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,120
1017 sqft
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve.

July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Cambridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    As rents have fallen significantly in Cambridge, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cambridge fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

