Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Cambridgeport
3 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Mid-Cambridge
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,890
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Aggasiz - Harvard University
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kendall Square
20 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Neighborhood Nine
85 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Cambridgeport
23 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
East Cambridge
23 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,520
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,725
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Cambridge
22 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cambridgeport
11 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
891 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Cambridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,245
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,565
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,739
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,421
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,387
1103 sqft
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Kendall Square
58 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,443
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
857 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
East Cambridge
75 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,109
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,184
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Cambridge
29 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,175
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1081 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-Cambridge
6 Units Available
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Area IV
131 Units Available
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,939
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,984
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cambridge, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cambridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

