157 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Cambridge, MA

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
43 Units Available
Riverside
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line &amp; Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Cambridge
2 Ware St 8
2 Ware St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Charming Harvard Square Studio - Property Id: 317920 This charming studio features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and an ensuite bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mid-Cambridge
284 Harvard Street
284 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
9/1 move-in in elevator building. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in-building. Centrally located, renovated studio just 5 minutes walk to the Central Square MBTA station. Brand new kitchen + newly renovated bathroom with new hardwood floors.

Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
4 Washington Avenue
4 Washington Avenue, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
433 sqft
4 Washington Avenue Apt #20A, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
50 Follen St.
50 Follen Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Cambridge
5 Haskell
5 Haskell Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
370 sqft
This is a top floor corner unit condo. The building was built in the 1920's and the unit maintains an abundance of the original detail and charm including hardwood floors, double basin sink and subway tiled bath.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
East Cambridge
121 Thorndike Street - 3R
121 Thorndike St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
Stunning, spacious professionally managed studio for rent in East Cambridge. The unit features gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings with ample windows that will drench the apartment with natural sun-light. Ample closet space throughout.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
59 Garfield
59 Garfield Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
400 sqft
Spacious 2 room studio near Harvard Law and Lesley University. Eat in kitchen with microwave. Hardwood floors and full bath. High ceilings, nice woodwork and stained glass window. Includes hot water & cooking gas only.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
East Cambridge
145 Otis
145 Otis Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
99999 sqft
The MOST Affordable unit to rent in Kendall Square! Two room garden level studio sized unit in the heart of Kendall Sq! This unit includes Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit for tenant's use as well as an updated Open Concept Kitchen with plenty of

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood Nine
67 Walker Street
67 Walker Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
479 sqft
Harvard Vicinity - Cute and sizeable STUDIO with sleeping alcove, set back from the street, and within walk to Harvard Universities and T station in an idyllic garden setting! Open living, kitchen and dining with decorative brick fireplace, tiled

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Cambridge
287 Harvard
287 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
390 sqft
Available 8/15/20! This sun filled studio on the 4th floor is nestled between Harvard Sq and Central and it will be painted before you move in! Enjoy the amenities of on-site laundry, extra storage, bike storage in the basement and the great view!
Results within 1 mile of Cambridge
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
50 Units Available
Allston
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
12 Units Available
Oak Square
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
An ideal blend of quality, convenience, and value awaits at Dustin Street Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Allston
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Medford
53 Granville Ave 3
53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507 Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: dog-friendly attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, in-unit washer, yard,, walk to Tufts and red line at

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
7 Aberdeen St Apt 3
7 Aberdeen Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Available for a 9/1 move in date, video tour available! Excellent studio apartment on Aberdeen Street coming available for September, super convenient location! Right around the corner form the C and D lines.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Back Bay
403 Commonwealth Ave Apt 1F
403 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This front facing studio apartment is located on the first floor of an ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS stone building, with hardwood floors throughout, loads of sunlight and an open kitchen. Laundry facilities are located in the building.

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,830 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,269 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Cambridge over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    As rents have fallen significantly in Cambridge, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,269 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cambridge fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

