kendall square
351 Apartments for rent in Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
31 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,303
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,558
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
45 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,323
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,896
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
857 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,820
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,540
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
75 Cambridge Pkwy.
75 Cambridge Parkway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
781 sqft
Location and Luxury Living at "The Esplanade". On the 10th floor with floor to ceiling windows.There are gleaming hardwood floors and abundant closet space, an in-unit W/D and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
100 Memorial Dr
100 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Cambridge.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall Square
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
18 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,415
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,371
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
47 Units Available
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,125
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
11 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
17 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1065 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,061
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
75 Units Available
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,830
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,348
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,676
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
45 Units Available
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,835
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,667
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,480
1305 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,680
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,100
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1226 sqft
Spacious layouts with beautiful wood flooring, energy efficient windows and ample storage. 24-hour fitness center. Heat, water and air conditioning included. Pet- friendly and eco-friendly living with on-site recycling.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
19 Units Available
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1200 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
33 Units Available
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
