Apartment List
/
MA
/
cambridge
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
84 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
603 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Aggasiz - Harvard University
12 Units Available
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
543 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kendall Square
60 Units Available
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
598 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
53 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
890 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
East Cambridge
23 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,725
768 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
East Cambridge
17 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,753
701 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,421
753 sqft
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Kendall Square
33 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
798 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
15 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
742 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
Mid-Cambridge
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
525 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,689
862 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
East Cambridge
66 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,886
764 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Cambridge
29 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
707 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Aggasiz - Harvard University
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,298 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Cambridge throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    Rent growth in Cambridge has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,298 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cambridge.
    • While rents in Cambridge remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCambridge 3 BedroomsCambridge Accessible ApartmentsCambridge Apartments under $1,600Cambridge Apartments under $1,800
    Cambridge Apartments with BalconyCambridge Apartments with GarageCambridge Apartments with GymCambridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCambridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Apartments with Pool
    Cambridge Apartments with Washer-DryerCambridge Cheap PlacesCambridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsCambridge Furnished ApartmentsCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Pet Friendly PlacesCambridge Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
    Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
    Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
    Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
    West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
    Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
    Rhode Island College