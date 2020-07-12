/
/
/
west cambridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
251 Apartments for rent in West Cambridge, Cambridge, MA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
14 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
195 Mount Auburn
195 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
CAN BE FURNISHED. This 2 bedroom in an older building which is located on the edge of Harvard Square. It's within easy walking distance to Harvard Square, Harvard University, Lesley College, and Cambridge Common.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Craigie Cir.
7 Craigie Circle, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
Spacious 1BR in quick walking distance to Harvard Square! Hardwood floors throughout, living room, dining room, good size bedroom, galley kitchen and bathroom! Coin-operated laundry machines in basement. Charming brick building.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
326 Concord Ave.
326 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1125 sqft
8/15/2020 Fresh Pond Beauty! NO FEE Super sunny gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath in 2 family home. Fresh Pond reservations .5 miles. Utilities are not included. Easy street parking with city permit Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
12 Concord
12 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
800 sqft
Available August 1. All new renovation. Washer dryer in unit. Deeded parking space available if desirable at $150 only. Elevator condo building. Spectacular sun in this large 1 bedroom newly renovated unit. Great views from this high floor unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
177 Lakeview Ave.
177 Lake View Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lovely Dog friendly 2 bedroom apartment in Cambridge beside fresh pond. Open plan with lots of light and sunny front and rear decks. Free laundry in the basement plus storage. Terms: One year lease
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
114 Fayerweather
114 Fayerweather Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Wide Spacious Just painted, New Kit Flooring, Updated Bath, Bright Open Large Living & Dining Room. Fully Applianced Eat-in Kitchen. Lovely Equal Sized Bedrooms. Updated Bathroom. Nice Clean Laundry Room. Beautiful West Cambridge Location.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
46 Chilton
46 Chilton Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
740 sqft
This is a charming and spacious one bedroom in a very well maintained multi-family with a huge back yard, laundry in the basement and separate storage. Terms: One year lease
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
58 Reservoir St.
58 Reservoir Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
60 Homer Ave
60 Homer Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
774 sqft
Beautifully & tastefully renovated ..3 room,1 bedroom,1 bathroom & enclosed porch on the 1st floor of a 2 family on Homer Ave.Awesome location!!Walk to bus for Harvard Square or Watertown Sq.On the Cambridge,Belmont and Watertown line.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
992 Memorial Dr
992 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Available approx. 09/01/2020. 3D Matterport Tour available. Great location! A few blocks from the heart of Harvard Square. This Strathcona-on-the-Charles condo is the perfect spot to catch the Head of the Charles Regatta.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
277 Mount Auburn St.
277 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
West Cambridge 2 bed 1 bath rental on the third floor of a 3 family home in beautiful West Cambridge.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
201 Mount auburn St.
201 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
925 sqft
Available FURNISHED July 1, July 15, or Aug 1. Includes all utilities, cable and internet. Could be unfurnished for long term only. Could be semester rental. Beautifully renovated private condo on the Charles River with views of the Charles.
Results within 1 mile of West Cambridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
49 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
8 Units Available
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1025 sqft
Recently renovated units with ceramic tile kitchens, granite counters and a patio/balcony. Parking and laundry available on site. Easy access to I-90. Close to Portsmouth Street Playground.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
39 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
27 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Radius
530 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,250
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
895 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAWatertown Town, MABelmont, MAArlington, MALexington, MAEverett, MAWinchester, MA