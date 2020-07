Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage cats allowed gym carport cc payments e-payments lobby online portal

334 HARVARD ST #A2 - MID CAMBRIDGE



Located on a tree-lined street near the heart of Harvard Square and only steps to Mass Ave and Central Square, this property offers convenient access to two Red Line stations, several bus lines, close proximity to high end retail & restaurants, and the best that Cambridge living has to offer. This elevator building includes lots of Art-deco charm, modern super sunny apartments with fully-applianced galley kitchen with dishwasher/disposal, coin laundry in building.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5579591)