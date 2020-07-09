All apartments in Cambridge
The Wyeth

120 Rindge Ave · (617) 401-9465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124-21 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wyeth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
car charging
concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to The Wyeth, a new concept in boutique luxury rental living. Located right in the middle of the exciting and bustling Davis Square, Porter Square, and Alewife areas, yet nestled in a quiet tree-lined residential neighborhood.Everything at The Wyeth is designed to enrich quality of life. It's innovative, stylish, contemporary living. It's living better.Indulge with private on-site parking, residents' fitness center, community lawn and grilling areas, organic food delivery, concierge services, courtesy bicycles, courtesy conference room, and your luxuriously appointed apartment home. Also, enjoy the benefits of unparalleled sound and thermal insulation, hospital quality air filtration, lower energy bills, complimentary electric car charging stations, and much more.Coupled with world-class concierge management, the Wyeth is the ideal expression of what's possible when sustainability and real luxury come together under one roof.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, and Dobermans
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wyeth have any available units?
The Wyeth has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wyeth have?
Some of The Wyeth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wyeth currently offering any rent specials?
The Wyeth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wyeth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wyeth is pet friendly.
Does The Wyeth offer parking?
Yes, The Wyeth offers parking.
Does The Wyeth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wyeth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wyeth have a pool?
No, The Wyeth does not have a pool.
Does The Wyeth have accessible units?
Yes, The Wyeth has accessible units.
Does The Wyeth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wyeth has units with dishwashers.
