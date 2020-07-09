Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room car charging concierge gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center fire pit guest parking internet access

Welcome to The Wyeth, a new concept in boutique luxury rental living. Located right in the middle of the exciting and bustling Davis Square, Porter Square, and Alewife areas, yet nestled in a quiet tree-lined residential neighborhood.Everything at The Wyeth is designed to enrich quality of life. It's innovative, stylish, contemporary living. It's living better.Indulge with private on-site parking, residents' fitness center, community lawn and grilling areas, organic food delivery, concierge services, courtesy bicycles, courtesy conference room, and your luxuriously appointed apartment home. Also, enjoy the benefits of unparalleled sound and thermal insulation, hospital quality air filtration, lower energy bills, complimentary electric car charging stations, and much more.Coupled with world-class concierge management, the Wyeth is the ideal expression of what's possible when sustainability and real luxury come together under one roof.