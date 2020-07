Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool pool table media room package receiving parking on-site laundry bbq/grill dog park

At Walden Park Apartments in Cambridge, you are only minutes from the Red Line T Station and Commuter Rail at Porter Square. Harvard and Kendall Square are also nearby and Boston is just a quick ride away. Even closer to home, you can enjoy the Thomas W. Danehy Park and Fresh Pond with golf course, walking trails, and athletic fields. Our spacious apartments feature parquet floors, modern kitchens, walk-in closets and large windows for natural light. Residents will also enjoy relaxing at the pool, working out in the fitness center or mingling in the community room with theater and billiards. And now you can breathe easy because this community offers smoke-free living.