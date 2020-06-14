142 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Aggasiz - Harvard University
13 Units Available
Forest Court
16 Forest St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
790 sqft
Located in Porter Square, this verdant complex offers beautiful green spaces, lots of trees, and many exciting amenities. Amenities include dishwashers, extra storage, gas ranges, hardwood floors, and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
22 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,505
804 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
28 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,115
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
1237 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Cambridgeport
23 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,855
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,104
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,658
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,527
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridgeport
10 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
891 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Cambridge
9 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,795
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mid-Cambridge
6 Units Available
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Cambridge
8 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1056 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
262 Monsignor O'Brien Hwy
262 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Point 262! This 7th floor, 1BR/1BA unit is a blend of fine details and practicality.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Cambridge Highlands
1 Unit Available
55 Spinelli Pl.
55 Spinelli Place, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
735 sqft
1 Bd, 1Bath, Pet Ok, , Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, Lounge, Tantalizing New 1BD, W/D, Pool, By Red Line 1 stop to Davis Sq., 2 Stops to Porter Sq and just 3 stops to Harvard Sq.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
97 Greenough Ave.
97 Greenough Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,821
893 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
113 RINDGE Ave.
113 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1167 sqft
, Pet Ok, NO FEE, Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, LoungeTantalizing New w/D, Pool,SO NEW ITS NEVER BEEN TOUCHED - By Red Line Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
225 Walden St.
225 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,385
760 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
115 RINDGE Ave.
115 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
1000 sqft
, Pet Ok, NO FEE, Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, LoungeTantalizing New w/D, Pool,SO NEW ITS NEVER BEEN TOUCHED - By Red Line Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
1 Alewife Center
1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,120
1017 sqft
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Kendall Square
1 Unit Available
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy.
75-83 Cambridge Parkway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
781 sqft
Location and Luxury Living at "The Esplanade". On the 10th floor with floor to ceiling windows.There are gleaming hardwood floors and abundant closet space, an in-unit W/D and garage parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
5 East St.
5 East Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,093
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in Cambridge by Kendall Sq. The West End, Charlestown Orange Line, Whole Foods in Charlestown, Somerville, Central Sq., East Cambridge, North End, Shuttle to Kendall Sq. NO FEE Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Harvard Square
1 Unit Available
58 Brattle
58 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1. Includes heat and hot water. No fee. Act fast. Perfect location in Har and Square. Elevator building and gym . Laundry in building. Please call or text 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
12 Shepard St.
12 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ground level, two-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance, located on beautiful Shepard Street in Harvard Law School area, between Harvard Square and Porter Square. Directly around the corner from the red line train and express bus line.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cambridge, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cambridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

