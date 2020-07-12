/
/
/
cambridgeport
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:42 PM
367 Apartments for rent in Cambridgeport, Cambridge, MA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
19 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,125
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
999 sqft
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Chroma
240 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,772
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,716
904 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to downtown Boston. Each apartment features an in-unit laundry and a kitchen with recycled glass countertops. Residents' amenities include an entertainment lounge, fitness center and landscaped courtyard. Courtesy bikes available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
10 Units Available
Loft 23
23 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,860
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry makes life easier, as does an ice maker and garbage disposal. Apartments located near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and across the street from the University Park Commons
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Watson St
11 Watson Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
650 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Renovated single family house near MIT/Harvard - Property Id: 301580 Cambridgeport, short walk to Central Square, red line to MIT, Harvard and MGH, bus to BU, on Watson Street: newly-renovated 2 level single family house on two
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Henry St.
9 Henry Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1200 sqft
Come see this STUNNING 2 bed, 2 bath in Cambridgeport. The unit features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, modern appliances, central air, and an in-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
55 Magazine
55 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated Kensington Chambers condominium located in the heart of Cambridgeport. The unit boasts a ton of closets throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors, plenty of windows with natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
37 Fairmont St.
37 Fairmont Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1200 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a modern, three bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Cambridgeport/Riverside neighborhood. Comes furnished. Wonderful, inviting open kitchen/dining/living area with a fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Pearl St
102 Pearl Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE 9/1- HEAT INCLUDED! Excellent Cambridgeport 1 Bed with heat, hot water and cooking gas included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 Brookline Ave.
7 Brookline Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
279 Pearl St.
279 Pearl Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1250 sqft
This Cambridgeport 3 Bedroom duplex features a renovated kitchen with a dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, and Central AC. Both bedrooms on the top floor are very large and can accommodate a queen/king-sized bed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
159 Auburn St.
159 Auburn St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1000 sqft
Be the first to use this brand new cook's kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas stove with griddle, hood range vents outside, soapstone countertops, stainless sink, and professional style faucet.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
128 Magazine St.
128 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
668 sqft
This is a very bright and lovely unit on the 3rd floor of one of the most coveted buildings in Cambridgeport. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Two bedrooms are separate, but not equal in size.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
268 River St.
268 River Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1427 sqft
Beautifully renovated & luxurious 3 bed 2 bath duplex in secure brick condo building! The 1st floor open design features hardwood floors, high ceilings with crown molding, a gas fireplace, large eat in kitchen with granite countertops and stunning
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
204 River St.
204 River Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11 Tufts St.
11 Tufts Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1079 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
16-18 Valentine
16 Valentine St, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
1200 sqft
3rd floor of a 3 - family Building wonderful Cambridgeport side street conveniently close to Harvard, MIT, BU, Central Sq T, restaurants, shopping, highway access, river and bike trail and so much more! ONLY 1 and a half block from MIT Housing!
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 Tufts St.
32 Tufts Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
850 sqft
Available July 1st!! ***Video Tour Available*** Prime Cam-Port Location! Renovated 1.5 Bed/ 1 Bath unit, 1 Parking included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
214 Chestnut St.
214 Chestnut Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
31 Farimont Ave.
31 Fairmont Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Cambridge Port Location. GREAT over sized 1 Bedroom. Very nicely renovated. Gleaming hardwood floors. Modern Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
117 Pleasant Street
117 Pleasant Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
964 sqft
117 Pleasant Street Apt #2A-117, Cambridge, MA 02139 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
68 Pleasant Street
68 Pleasant Street, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1664 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of an updated Victorian Mansard 2-family in the heart of Cambridgeport between Harvard and MIT.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAWatertown Town, MAEverett, MAArlington, MABelmont, MAChelsea, MAWinchester, MA