Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Located on a quiet cul de sac between Mount Auburn Hospital and Star Market in Cambridge, Homer Apartments is the definition of convenience and value in the area. The large modern residences feature dishwashers, disposals, on-site laundry, and, in most units, air conditioning. The MBTA bus lines #71 & #73 provide convenient access to Harvard Square, Watertown Square & Waverley Square.