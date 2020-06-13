279 Apartments for rent in Newton, MA

About Newton

Quick history lesson to get you up to speed: The area was originally settled in 1630 as part of Cambridge, but the city of Newton was a farming community that transformed into a semi-suburban feeling city.

Newton is located a convenient 11-miles west of Boston, right off the Massachusetts Turnpike. This proximity means Newton, like many of Boston's suburbs, is linked via public transportation to the center of “the Bean” and is within close proximity to Boston's premier attractions. Additionally, Newton is home to the Crystal Lake, which has some public parks and beaches along its shore, two orchestras and is a major stop on the Boston Marathon route.

Unlike neighboring Watertown, Newton has a less dense feel. Newton has plenty of entertainment options and access to some shopping.