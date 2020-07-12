/
neighborhood nine
237 Apartments for rent in Neighborhood Nine, Cambridge, MA
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
86 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
16 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
13 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
590 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
1377 sqft
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
11 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
1 Unit Available
92 Richdale Ave 2
92 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 lovely 1 bedroom nr Porter red line, w/d, cat ok - Property Id: 302134 Cambridge, walk to red line at Porter and Lesley, Commuter Rail to Brandeis, 77 bus to Harvard Law and Harvard Square: attractive 1 bedroom, wood
1 Unit Available
35 Concord Ave.
35 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
450 sqft
Just came in great one bedroom near Harvard, hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, livingroom and dining room, foyer, pastoral setting on large lot, laundry on site, parking avail, includes heat and hot water, easy 8 min walk to Harvard Sq, quiet
1 Unit Available
41 Bowdoin St.
41 Bowdoin Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
727 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
205 Richdale Ave.
205 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seconds to the Red Line T, Commuter rail, Porter Sq. & Davis Sq. Enter through an attractive courtyard to this large, duplex, end-unit townhouse. Open living plan with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
1 Unit Available
254 Upland Rd.
254 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
990 sqft
Open living room/kitchen, central air, in-unit laundry, master bed w/ walk-in closet and master bath. .
1 Unit Available
1570 Massachusetts Ave.
1570 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
775 sqft
Available 7/1. Includes heat and hot water. Just renovated condo unit on first floor at one of the most coveted condo buildings in Harvard Square. New cabinets in kitchen, new tile and flooring and accessories in bathroom, refinished hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
1580 Massachusetts Ave.
1580 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Spacious and bright 2bd/2ba with 1 designated parking in the heart of Harvard Square. It is located on Mass Ave, across street from Harvard Law School, a few minutes walk to Harvard or Porter Square subway/bus stations.
1 Unit Available
4 Washington Avenue
4 Washington Avenue, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
433 sqft
4 Washington Avenue Apt #20A, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
82 Alpine Street
82 Alpine Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1586 sqft
West Cambridge, on a residential street, a block to Danehy Park, near Fresh Pond and Alewife W.F, shops and T station - Sunny and high-end renovated 3 bed two-level condo with a private deep yard and back wooden deck.
1 Unit Available
1800 Massachusetts Avenue
1800 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1057 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 Massachusetts Avenue Apt #12-1800, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 07/09/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.
1 Unit Available
1622 Massachusetts Ave.
1622 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1622 Massachusetts Avenue # 14 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and clean apartments available next to Harvard Law Campus!! - *Units with hardwood floors available *Convenient to bus line and Harvard Square *Across from the Harvard Law Building *One of
1 Unit Available
212 Walden
212 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
875 sqft
This is a lovely unit on the top floor of a well maintained three family that is located approximately a half mile to Porter Square. It enjoys hardwood floors, a formal living and dining room and two porches, one open and one closed.
1 Unit Available
2 Cambridge Ter.
2 Cambridge Terrace, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Very Bright and Open 2nd Floor Spacious Very Fresh & Immaculate 2 Bed rental near Porter Square in Cambridge. Nice Large Back Porch and Off-Street parking for rent if desired.
1 Unit Available
50 Langdon
50 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
550 sqft
This top floor unit enjoys a very tasteful modern renovation to the galley kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances, with an under-counter refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
19 Agassiz
19 Agassiz Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,900
850 sqft
Beautiful large one bedroom in a restored antique property in Cambridge's Avon Hill. Gorgeous living room with fireplace and bay windows overlooking wooded lot and the Cooper Frost Austin historic property.
1 Unit Available
225 upland Rd.
225 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
965 sqft
This SUNNY and BIG (over 960 sq ft) Apartment in Modern Deleaded Building located approximately 10-12 minute walk to Porter Square Subway and Commuter Rail.
1 Unit Available
24 Bay State Rd.
24 Bay State Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Enjoy 1100 sq ft of luxury in this modern 2 bed/1.
1 Unit Available
1572 Massachusetts Ave.
1572 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
840 sqft
It's all about Location, Quality and Details in this spacious and ingeniously designed "Two" Bedroom Condo at "The Bay State".
