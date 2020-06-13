298 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Cambridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Cambridge
9 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,795
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
Riverside
38 Units Available
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line &amp; Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Area IV
131 Units Available
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,939
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,984
857 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
West Cambridge
7 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Cambridge
8 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1056 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
1622 Massachusetts Ave.
1622 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1622 Massachusetts Avenue # 14 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and clean apartments available next to Harvard Law Campus!! - *Units with hardwood floors available *Convenient to bus line and Harvard Square *Across from the Harvard Law Building *One of

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Porter Square
1 Unit Available
60 Walden St # 10A
60 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1 Beautiful updated one bedroom with sunny living room and private entrance! Right by the red line at Porter and Davis Squares, easy commute to the whole city.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
57 Cedar St Apt 16
57 Cedar Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
700 sqft
57 Cedar Street #16 Available 09/01/20 Updated one bedroom right by Davis and Porter Squares! Dishwasher and back porch! One Parking Spot Included.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
231 Norfolk St 6v
231 Norfolk St, Cambridge, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,585
1200 sqft
Perfect location! Short walk to MIT and Harvard - Property Id: 257861 - No broker fee - Available 9/1 ( 3D video tour available!) - For rent this Sunny 3rd floor has been totally renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Area IV
1 Unit Available
124 Columbia Street
124 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Available 09/01/20 1st + last + 1 month security deposit + 1 month broker fee to sign No utilities included, no off street parking available. Available 9/1, not flexible Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
222 Prospect St 3vcc
222 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Central Sq, Inman Sq, MIT, Harvard, Porch - Property Id: 297540 - Available 9/1 ** 3D Virtual video tour available!! ** - Porch - Top Floor of a multi family located between Inman and Central Sq.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
24 Winter St 2
24 Winter Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Lovely 2 bedroom near MIT, Harvard, MGH, pet ok - Property Id: 263690 Cambridge East near MIT, Harvard and MGH, on Winter Street: lovely, newly-built 2 bedroom, wood floors, 2 full baths, in-unit laundry, dishwasher,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
151 Tremont St 1
151 Tremont St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Inman Square 2 Bedroom w Sunroom + Yard! 9/1 - Property Id: 288233 Incredible opportunity for a quiet 2 / 3 bed in Inman Square - shared fenced backyard, eat-in kitchen, pantry, sunroom and W/D in unit! This home has easy

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wellington - Harrington
1 Unit Available
115 Hampshire Street
115 Hampshire Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
900 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 This 3BR does NOT become available that often! Nice apartment with good layout only about 10 minutes walking to Kendall Sq. Unit has 1.5 baths, a nice sized porch, hardwood floors, and a modern kitchen. Available Sep.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
170 Thorndike Street 2
170 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Cambridge - 9/1 - $3600 - Property Id: 285522 Rent: $3,600 / Month Beds: 3 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Pet Friendly Huge Duplex 3 bedroom with Central A/C- walking distance to Kendall Sq, MIT,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
217 Thorndike Street
217 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
738 sqft
217 Thorndike Street - 109 Available 07/01/20 Incredible 1 bed near Kendall Square - Garage parking, laundry in unit, central air - Large 1 bedroom condo available close to bustling Kendall Square. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
262 Monsignor O'Brien Hwy
262 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Point 262! This 7th floor, 1BR/1BA unit is a blend of fine details and practicality.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Cambridge Highlands
1 Unit Available
55 Spinelli Pl.
55 Spinelli Place, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
735 sqft
1 Bd, 1Bath, Pet Ok, , Game room with billiards, Business Center, Gym, Pool, Lounge, Tantalizing New 1BD, W/D, Pool, By Red Line 1 stop to Davis Sq., 2 Stops to Porter Sq and just 3 stops to Harvard Sq.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
97 Greenough Ave.
97 Greenough Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,821
893 sqft
Terms: One year lease
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cambridge, MA

Finding an apartment in Cambridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

