640 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA

Neighborhoods in Winchester

The city of Winchester is broken into five major neighborhoods. While all the neighborhoods have an abundance of trees and natural beauty, one size does not fit all.

Winchester Highlands: This is the easternmost neighborhood in Winchester and also the most spread out. While there are numerous scenic vistas of trees and lakes in Winchester Highlands, it also takes longer to reach major highways and roads into Boston.

Washington Street and Cross Street: This is the northernmost neighborhood in the city, and is the first place incoming residents should look if they want large single-family homes that are four bedrooms and above.

Downtown Winchester: Downtown Winchester is home of many of the oldest and most historic buildings in Winchester. For residents looking for 1 bedroom apartments for rent, this is the first place to look.

Cambridge Street and High Street: Located at the heart of the city, this neighborhood is where you'll find some of the most popular restaurants in Winchester, such as A Tavola and Lucia Ristorante.

Church Street and Fletcher Street: This is the westernmost part of the city, as well as the area most often in high demand. Many of Winchester's established families live in this part of town, and the homes found here are often true works of art.