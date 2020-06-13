Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

640 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA

Winchester Town Center
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Winchester Town Center
5 Units Available
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
23 Salem St.
23 Salem Street, Winchester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1800 sqft
Great in-town location for this stellar Winchester Townhouse. All renovated, this has 2 full bathrooms, laundry hookups, gas heat and an amazing kitchen. Elegant floor-plan with eat in kitchen, formal dining room and large living room.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
7 Conant Rd.
7 Conant Road, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1580 sqft
This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas,
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,603
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Brattle
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
$
Downtown Methuen
11 Units Available
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
$
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Woburn
1 Unit Available
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1430 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
1140 Massachusetts
1140 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Gorgeous & all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second floor unit in a multi-family home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brattle
1 Unit Available
92 Morningside Dr.
92 Morningside Drive, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Medford
1 Unit Available
160 Playstead Rd.
160 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2817 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
30-2 Daniels
30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
126 Madison
126 Madison Avenue, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Fully Rehabbed, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances including free, in unit, full washer and dryer, Living & Dining Room, large eat-in kitchen, GARAGE, functioning fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, OFFICE / Bonus Room, walk-in closet, large walk up

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lawrence Estates
1 Unit Available
36 whittier
36 Whittier Road, Medford, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2029 sqft
available now, lease ends 6/15/21. Lawrence Estates! Beautifully updated 9 room Center Entrance Colonial / Tudor w/ lots of natural woodwork, crown moldings, beamed ceiling, wainscoting & hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
457 Summer Street
457 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
1344 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Medford
1 Unit Available
97 Playstead
97 Playstead Road, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1st floor apartment has 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with many updates. It has hardwood floors throughout. Storage and units own washer and dryer are in the basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
42 Old Mystic Street
42 Old Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3659 sqft
42 Old Mystic Street Apt #3569, Arlington, MA 02474 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/30/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
Wellington
28 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
16 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,085
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.

Median Rent in Winchester

Last updated May 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Winchester is $1,521, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,886.
Studio
$1,333
1 Bed
$1,521
2 Beds
$1,886
3+ Beds
$2,370
City GuideWinchester
Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Winchester

Demand for rental homes in Winchester is high, so it is important to plan in advance if you are interested in moving to the city. The price of homes in Winchester didn't fall much during the national real estate crisis of 2008, and median home prices has risen gradually since then as well. Because demand for rental apartments and rental condos is so high, it can be hard to find furnished apartments in the city without at least a month or two of advance scouting. If you do decide to scout places to live in Winchester, be sure to learn about the different neighborhoods ahead of time in order to find the place best suited to your situation.

Neighborhoods in Winchester

The city of Winchester is broken into five major neighborhoods. While all the neighborhoods have an abundance of trees and natural beauty, one size does not fit all.

Winchester Highlands: This is the easternmost neighborhood in Winchester and also the most spread out. While there are numerous scenic vistas of trees and lakes in Winchester Highlands, it also takes longer to reach major highways and roads into Boston.

Washington Street and Cross Street: This is the northernmost neighborhood in the city, and is the first place incoming residents should look if they want large single-family homes that are four bedrooms and above.

Downtown Winchester: Downtown Winchester is home of many of the oldest and most historic buildings in Winchester. For residents looking for 1 bedroom apartments for rent, this is the first place to look.

Cambridge Street and High Street: Located at the heart of the city, this neighborhood is where you'll find some of the most popular restaurants in Winchester, such as A Tavola and Lucia Ristorante.

Church Street and Fletcher Street: This is the westernmost part of the city, as well as the area most often in high demand. Many of Winchester's established families live in this part of town, and the homes found here are often true works of art.

Things to do in Winchester

You can always sleep or brush up on your bird watching, but with the city of Boston just eight miles away, many residents of this bedroom community tend to simply commute to the city for their entertainment. However, Winchester is known for their abundance of woodland areas, as well as the water park known as Splash Park. Get wet and wild at this fun and exciting recreation spot. During the summers, of course, because the winters can be just a little frosty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Winchester?
In Winchester, the median rent is $1,333 for a studio, $1,521 for a 1-bedroom, $1,886 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,370 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Winchester, check out our monthly Winchester Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Winchester?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Winchester include Winchester Town Center.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Winchester?
Some of the colleges located in the Winchester area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Winchester?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winchester from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

