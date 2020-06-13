640 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA📍
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 46
1 of 57
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 50
1 of 72
1 of 12
If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.
Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Demand for rental homes in Winchester is high, so it is important to plan in advance if you are interested in moving to the city. The price of homes in Winchester didn't fall much during the national real estate crisis of 2008, and median home prices has risen gradually since then as well. Because demand for rental apartments and rental condos is so high, it can be hard to find furnished apartments in the city without at least a month or two of advance scouting. If you do decide to scout places to live in Winchester, be sure to learn about the different neighborhoods ahead of time in order to find the place best suited to your situation.
The city of Winchester is broken into five major neighborhoods. While all the neighborhoods have an abundance of trees and natural beauty, one size does not fit all.
Winchester Highlands: This is the easternmost neighborhood in Winchester and also the most spread out. While there are numerous scenic vistas of trees and lakes in Winchester Highlands, it also takes longer to reach major highways and roads into Boston.
Washington Street and Cross Street: This is the northernmost neighborhood in the city, and is the first place incoming residents should look if they want large single-family homes that are four bedrooms and above.
Downtown Winchester: Downtown Winchester is home of many of the oldest and most historic buildings in Winchester. For residents looking for 1 bedroom apartments for rent, this is the first place to look.
Cambridge Street and High Street: Located at the heart of the city, this neighborhood is where you'll find some of the most popular restaurants in Winchester, such as A Tavola and Lucia Ristorante.
Church Street and Fletcher Street: This is the westernmost part of the city, as well as the area most often in high demand. Many of Winchester's established families live in this part of town, and the homes found here are often true works of art.
You can always sleep or brush up on your bird watching, but with the city of Boston just eight miles away, many residents of this bedroom community tend to simply commute to the city for their entertainment. However, Winchester is known for their abundance of woodland areas, as well as the water park known as Splash Park. Get wet and wild at this fun and exciting recreation spot. During the summers, of course, because the winters can be just a little frosty.