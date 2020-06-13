640 Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA

Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.

If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winchester? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!