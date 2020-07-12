Apartment List
/
MA
/
cambridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cambridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Harvard Square
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,371
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,765
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,125
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
49 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
East Cambridge
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
17 Units Available
East Cambridge
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1065 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,348
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,676
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,415
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
31 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,303
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,558
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
999 sqft
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
$
17 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
45 Units Available
Kendall Square
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,323
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,896
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
857 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
39 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
37 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,285
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
27 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
15 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cambridge, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cambridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCambridge 3 BedroomsCambridge Accessible ApartmentsCambridge Apartments under $1,600Cambridge Apartments under $1,800Cambridge Apartments with Balcony
Cambridge Apartments with GarageCambridge Apartments with GymCambridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCambridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Apartments with PoolCambridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cambridge Cheap PlacesCambridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsCambridge Furnished ApartmentsCambridge Luxury PlacesCambridge Pet Friendly PlacesCambridge Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College