Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

324 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Neighborhood Nine
12 Units Available
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, Sacramento Field and the Museum of Natural History are all convenient to this community. Property features include a fitness center, laundry facility and controlled-access. Apartments have hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Neighborhood Nine
9 Units Available
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Neighborhood Nine
18 Units Available
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1239 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
East Cambridge
45 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,115
1426 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Kendall Square
37 Units Available
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,890
1661 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Mid-Cambridge
17 Units Available
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1113 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
East Cambridge
75 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,139
1500 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Cambridge
29 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,540
1537 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mid-Cambridge
6 Units Available
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
835 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
North Cambridge
18 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,324
1408 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Cambridgeport
22 Units Available
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,890
2049 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
50 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,892
1464 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Area IV
131 Units Available
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,354
1061 sqft
At the intersection of Mass and Main, Market Central is a home and destination. These three residences offer a distinct urban lifestyle for all tastes. Find your luxury urban loft or flat at Watermark Central. Live the connected life at Link.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,273
1345 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
East Cambridge
4 Units Available
Charles Passage
110 Second Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1357 sqft
Experience Cambridge living at Charles Passage. The professional leasing staff is ready to show you our community. Featuring 2 to 3 bedroom apartments. At Charles Passage, you'll have access to top features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Neighborhood Nine
85 Units Available
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1070 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
231 Norfolk St 6v
231 Norfolk St, Cambridge, MA
Perfect location! Short walk to MIT and Harvard - Property Id: 257861 - No broker fee - Available 9/1 ( 3D video tour available!) - For rent this Sunny 3rd floor has been totally renovated.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
222 Prospect St 3vcc
222 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Central Sq, Inman Sq, MIT, Harvard, Porch - Property Id: 297540 - Available 9/1 ** 3D Virtual video tour available!! ** - Porch - Top Floor of a multi family located between Inman and Central Sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wellington - Harrington
1 Unit Available
115 Hampshire Street
115 Hampshire Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
900 sqft
2 Available 09/01/20 This 3BR does NOT become available that often! Nice apartment with good layout only about 10 minutes walking to Kendall Sq. Unit has 1.5 baths, a nice sized porch, hardwood floors, and a modern kitchen. Available Sep.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
170 Thorndike Street 2
170 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 3 bed 1 bath - Cambridge - 9/1 - $3600 - Property Id: 285522 Rent: $3,600 / Month Beds: 3 Bath: 1 Available Date: 09/01/2020 Pet: Pet Friendly Huge Duplex 3 bedroom with Central A/C- walking distance to Kendall Sq, MIT,

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Inman Square
1 Unit Available
342 Norfolk St 2
342 Norfolk Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Large 3 Bed in Cambridge/Inman - W/D, Parking Incl - Property Id: 274910 A RARE FIND for a 3 bed, 1.5 bed home in Cambridge / Inman Square.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
17-19 PUTNAM
17 Putnam Ave, Cambridge, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
313 Cambridge St.
313 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA
Terms: One year lease

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
1800 Mass. Ave.
1800 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,298 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Cambridge throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    Rent growth in Cambridge has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,298 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cambridge.
    • While rents in Cambridge remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

