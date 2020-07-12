/
cambridge highlands
103 Apartments for rent in Cambridge Highlands, Cambridge, MA
39 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
18 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,450
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
773 Concord Ave.
773 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
920 sqft
Sunny loft-like PENTHOUSE 2bd,1.5 ba in LIKE-NEW constr. Energy Star Green Building! ENERGY STAR = lower operating costs and healthier homes. Fully appointed galley kitchen opens to LR. Granite, marble, maple finishes for bath and kit.
Results within 1 mile of Cambridge Highlands
49 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
34 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
19 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
10 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
27 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
15 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
14 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
23 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
57 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
13 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1173 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
14 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
22 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1142 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
1 Unit Available
7 Madison Ave
7 Madison Avenue, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1425 sqft
NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909 NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location.
1 Unit Available
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2
14 Clarendon Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Somerville, walk to Tufts and Davis Square - Property Id: 304466 Somerville West at Tele Square, walk to Tufts University and the red line at Davis Square, on Clarendon Ave: spacious 3 bedroom wood floors,, large eat-in
1 Unit Available
92 Richdale Ave 2
92 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 lovely 1 bedroom nr Porter red line, w/d, cat ok - Property Id: 302134 Cambridge, walk to red line at Porter and Lesley, Commuter Rail to Brandeis, 77 bus to Harvard Law and Harvard Square: attractive 1 bedroom, wood
1 Unit Available
35 Concord Ave.
35 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
450 sqft
Just came in great one bedroom near Harvard, hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, livingroom and dining room, foyer, pastoral setting on large lot, laundry on site, parking avail, includes heat and hot water, easy 8 min walk to Harvard Sq, quiet
1 Unit Available
9 Colby St.
9 Colby Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
205 Richdale Ave.
205 Richdale Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seconds to the Red Line T, Commuter rail, Porter Sq. & Davis Sq. Enter through an attractive courtyard to this large, duplex, end-unit townhouse. Open living plan with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
1 Unit Available
254 Upland Rd.
254 Upland Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
990 sqft
Open living room/kitchen, central air, in-unit laundry, master bed w/ walk-in closet and master bath. .
1 Unit Available
14 Saint Mary
14 Saint Marys St, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Spacious, beautiful and very clean 2BR/1Bth PLUS office home. The apartment is located on the top floor of a two-family home in the prime location of Watertown. Available July 1st.
