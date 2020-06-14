Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA with garage

Cambridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,241
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Cambridge
9 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,795
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-Cambridge
6 Units Available
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Cambridge
8 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1056 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
$
Riverside
16 Units Available
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1050 sqft
Davenport Apartments is a five story multifamily apartment building with 40 rental units. Each unit is similar in design with parquet floors in the living area, carpeting in the bedrooms and hallways, and ceramic tile in the kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
262 Monsignor O'Brien Hwy
262 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Point 262! This 7th floor, 1BR/1BA unit is a blend of fine details and practicality.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
280 Sidney St.
280 Sidney Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1600 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !! Fully Renovated High End Condo in CAMBRIDGE NEXT DOOR TO MIT & ON THE BORDER OF BROOKLINE. A+ location in a tucked away suburban neighborhood for quiet living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
1 Alewife Center
1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,120
1017 sqft
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Kendall Square
1 Unit Available
75-83 Cambridge Pkwy.
75-83 Cambridge Parkway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
781 sqft
Location and Luxury Living at "The Esplanade". On the 10th floor with floor to ceiling windows.There are gleaming hardwood floors and abundant closet space, an in-unit W/D and garage parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
318 Rindge
318 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train Station for a very easy Commute as well as 7-8 Minutes walk to Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Office Store, Clothing Shops

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
1 Irving Ter.
1 Irving Terrace, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2400 sqft
Spacious and bright multi-level Four+ bedroom Single Family townhouse with an attached garage just steps away from Harvard University! This unbelievable home features hardwood floors throughout, an open-concept first floor with a large living room,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
2353 Massachusetts Ave.
2353 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
905 sqft
VIEW PLUS WALK SCORE 97! This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is conveniently located between Davis and Porter Squares.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
632 Mass Ave.
632 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1008 sqft
This is an amazing, newly gut renovated 2 bed / 2 bath currently under construction with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and oversized living area set within a modern pet friendly apartment community with in the

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cambridge Highlands
1 Unit Available
773 Concord Ave.
773 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
920 sqft
Sunny loft-like PENTHOUSE 2bd,1.5 ba in LIKE-NEW constr. Energy Star Green Building! ENERGY STAR = lower operating costs and healthier homes. Fully appointed galley kitchen opens to LR. Granite, marble, maple finishes for bath and kit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
169 Monsignor Obrien Highway
169 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor light and bright East Cambridge one bedroom condo now available for lease! Open floor plan, high ceilings, central air, granite counters, stainless appliances, garage parking, in unit laundry, secure building with fitness center, media

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
323 Harvard
323 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
925 sqft
Available July 1. Includes heat and hot water. Includes one garage parking space. This is a great multi level two bed with kitchen partially open onto living dining area. Patio for entertaining and grassy area beyond. Kitchen has dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
10 Museum Way
10 Museum Way, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1064 sqft
Garage Parking Available Building Amenities: 24-Hour Concierge 24-Hour Valet Service On Site Security Service On Site Property Management Washer/Dryer in all Units On Site Market Bike Room Business Center Movie Theatre Fitness Center with Lap Pool

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
632 Massachusetts Ave.
632 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1008 sqft
Newly gut renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Oversized living area and bedrooms and a walk in closet in each bedroom - Fully Equipped Kitchen Dishwasher/Disposal - Central Air Heat/AC Climate Control

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Cambridgeport
1 Unit Available
10 Magazine St.
10 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
915 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
15 Lee
15 Lee Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1250 sqft
Available July 1. Washer dryer in unit, garage parking, and large patio. Renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Please note: kitchen has brown cabinets , not white as shown in picture, the rest is the same. .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cambridge, MA

Cambridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

