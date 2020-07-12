326 Apartments for rent in East Cambridge, Cambridge, MA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,519
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,039
1211 sqft
In the heart of East Cambridge, steps from the Charles River and a short walk from the Cambridge Riverview Center and MIT. Pet-friendly with gym, parking and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
17 Units Available
Prism Apartments
50 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,989
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,086
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,964
1065 sqft
Prism Apartments is a brand new community located in the Kendall Square neighborhood of Cambridge, MA 02142 just 6 blocks east of MIT. The brand new apartment homes feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,348
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,676
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,075
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
26 Units Available
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
$
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,990
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,202
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
39 Units Available
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
19 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,336
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,752
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,573
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,323
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within easy walking distance of MIT. Smoke-free building features underground parking, a rooftop deck and an on-site gym. Excellent transport links. Green space, shopping and dining all available nearby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Charles Passage
110 Second Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Cambridge living at Charles Passage. The professional leasing staff is ready to show you our community. Featuring 2 to 3 bedroom apartments. At Charles Passage, you'll have access to top features and amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
57 Otis St.
57 Otis Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1240 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
218 Thorndike Pl.
218 Thorndike Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 Museum Way
10 Museum Way, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1064 sqft
Garage Parking Available Building Amenities: 24-Hour Concierge 24-Hour Valet Service On Site Security Service On Site Property Management Washer/Dryer in all Units On Site Market Bike Room Business Center Movie Theatre Fitness Center with Lap Pool
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
99 Gore St.
99 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
953 sqft
Enormous and sunny 2 bed apartment ideally situated close to many urban amenities. It has a modern kitchen and bath.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
170 Gore St.
170 Gore Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fourth floor 1 bedroom available August 1 in the coveted Pavilion building in Cambridge. This elevator building is professionally managed with an on-site super, in-ground pool, exercise room, and common roof deck.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
169 Monsignor Obrien Highway
169 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor light and bright East Cambridge one bedroom condo now available for lease! Open floor plan, high ceilings, central air, granite counters, stainless appliances, garage parking, in unit laundry, secure building with fitness center, media
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Eighth St.
9 Eighth Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1000 sqft
Recently renovated top floor 3 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a three family house in East Cambridge close to Lechmere Greenline and Kendall Redline T.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5 East St.
5 East Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,073
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio, Pet Ok, Fitness Center, Roof Deck, Microwave, New/Renovated Bath Price Reflects Special. Located in Cambridge by Kendall Sq. The West End, Charlestown Orange Line, Whole Foods in Charlestown, Somerville, Central Sq.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
262 Monsignor Obrien Hwy
262 Monsignor O'brien Highway, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
null Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
1 Unit Available
2 Earhart Street
2 Earhart Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
920 sqft
Earhart Street Apt #306-2BR, Cambridge, MA 02141 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 07/06/2020.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thomas Graves Landing
4 Canal Park, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1/20 - Luxury Waterfront Condo in Cambridge - Thomas Graves' landing Condominiums. Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/ a private terrace and skyline views. 1 Assigned Garage & 1 Storage Included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
89 Winter St.
89 Winter Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Great opportunity!! 3 good sized bedrooms. 3 full bathrooms! Nice modern apartment wit hardwood floors throughout. Eat-in-kitchen has dishwasher. Private in-unit laundry. Central Air. Living area on First and Garden levels. and third. Newer windows.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6 Canal Park
6 Canal Park, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
777 sqft
Available now, furnished. Rarely available waterfront unit at Thomas Graves Landing in Cambridge.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
121 Thorndike Street - 3R
121 Thorndike St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
550 sqft
Stunning, spacious professionally managed studio for rent in East Cambridge. The unit features gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings with ample windows that will drench the apartment with natural sun-light. Ample closet space throughout.
