Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

145 Cheap Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MA

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Cambridge
20 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Cambridge
9 Units Available
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,795
466 sqft
Modern kitchens with quartz stone counters, ceramic tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Hard-surface flooring in wide-plank finish in kitchen and living room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
Riverside
38 Units Available
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line &amp; Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
West Cambridge
7 Units Available
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Mid-Cambridge
1 Unit Available
284 Harvard St.
284 Harvard Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,650
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sixth floor unit has parquet wood floors, a recessed kitchen that opens to a large living and bedroom area, and a full bathroom. It is located in a modern building that is two blocks to Central Square and a short walk to MIT and Inman Square.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
Neighborhood Nine
1 Unit Available
50 Follen St.
50 Follen Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Cambridge
1 Unit Available
145 Otis
145 Otis Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,800
99999 sqft
The MOST Affordable unit to rent in Kendall Square! Two room garden level studio sized unit in the heart of Kendall Sq! This unit includes Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit for tenant's use as well as an updated Open Concept Kitchen with plenty of
Results within 1 mile of Cambridge
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
Allston
16 Units Available
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
Coolidge Corner
127 Units Available
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Arlington Center
2 Units Available
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,700
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Coolidge Corner
26 Units Available
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Allston
15 Units Available
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,800
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Allston
67 Units Available
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Newly renovated homes with open-layout kitchens, spacious closets and modern appliances. Residents have access to on-site laundry and assigned parking, among other amenities. Five minutes from MBTA Green Line.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
Commonwealth
24 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
102 Oxford
102 Oxford St, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in a modern apartment building located in East Arlington. Features include living room with A/C and coat closet. Modern bathroom with linen closet. Large bedroom with double closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
8 Arizona Ter.
8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
550 sqft
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1126 Commonwealth Ave.
1126 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy basement studio located on Comm Ave in Packards Corner. Unit has good living space with a breakfast bar separating living area and kitchen Big bathroom Good closet space Heat and hot water included Cat ok Student Ok NO FEE Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
1 Carver Road E
1 Carver Road East, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS lower level 1 Bedroom + den apartment in ideal Watertown location! Right off Belmont Street. Unit has an updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Large walk in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Unit Available
94 Queensberry St.
94 Queensberry Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,795
400 sqft
Updated Studio on Queensberry Street in Fenway! Step to T. Walking distance to Back Bay.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Back Bay
1 Unit Available
456 Beacon
456 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,750
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Super charming front facing garden Beacon Street studio apartment located in well-managed brownstone with laundry and common outdoor space along the Charles River. Includes heat and hot water. Terms: One year lease

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Allston
1 Unit Available
31 Gardner St.
31 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Oak Square
1 Unit Available
264 Market St.
264 Market Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1000 sqft
This Brighton 1 bedroom apartment features fully applianced kitchen. Tenant pays electric, landlord pays for cold water and trash - laundry is located right off the unit. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants in Brighton Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1197 Commonwealth Ave.
1197 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,640
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! Terms: One year lease
Rent Report
Cambridge

June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cambridge Rent Report. Cambridge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cambridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cambridge rents decline sharply over the past month

Cambridge rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cambridge stand at $1,853 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,298 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Cambridge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Cambridge throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Boston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cambridge

    Rent growth in Cambridge has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cambridge is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Cambridge's median two-bedroom rent of $2,298 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cambridge.
    • While rents in Cambridge remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cambridge than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Cambridge is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

