Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

519 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Haywardville
1 Unit Available
157 Franklin St
157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
845 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER.
Results within 1 mile of Stoneham
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
41 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
155 Clifton St
155 Clifton Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,550
This is a private room in a newly renovated house designed and built for shared living. Tenants share multiple bathrooms, two sets of laundry machines and a common kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
18 Beltran Street 1
18 Beltran Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 5-min walk to Orange Line T. Nice 3-bed unit - Property Id: 300572 3 bedroom unit with one large living room, one eat-in kitchen, and one spacious bathroom. Very close (5-min walk) to Orange Line. Recent renovation.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Archstone Cir.
7 Archstone Circle, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Wyoming
1 Unit Available
12 West Wyoming Ave.
12 West Wyoming Avenue, Melrose, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1901 sqft
Large 4 bedroom unit in a commuters paradise. Two-level unit has a kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, gas stove & modern fixtures. Living room boasts French doors opening to light filled sunroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
305 Salem St
305 Salem Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 1 bedroom unit at Brookside Condominiums. Features include laundry in the unit, slider to patio, 1 assigned parking space, swimming pool and ample guest parking. Heating is electric heat pump.

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
West End
1 Unit Available
76 Woodland Road
76 Woodland Road, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 76 Woodland Road in Malden. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Stoneham
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
Wellington
28 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Neighborhood Nine
16 Units Available
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,085
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
East Cambridge
21 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,139
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,678
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.

Median Rent in Stoneham

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stoneham is $1,280, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,587.
Studio
$1,122
1 Bed
$1,280
2 Beds
$1,587
3+ Beds
$1,995
City GuideStoneham
A musical history: Stoneham was once home to J. Geils, frontman for the J. Geils Band. The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee lived in Stoneham while he was busy attending college, and forming his now-famous band. They have been known to play a song or two about the town still, so keep your eyes and ears open.

Stoneham was a part of Charlestown, MA during its early years and was mostly a farming community. In 1645, it declared its independence and became its own town. During the Industrial Revolution, Stoneham became a major shoe-manufacturing center in New England. Now, because of its location so near to Boston, as well as to the technology and business centers of the outlying areas, Stoneham is primarily a commuter community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stoneham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Stoneham

Stoneham is a well-regarded community, so be prepared to impress your future landlord with a good credit report and bank statements. You'll want to look for a place to live by perusing local papers, online resources and using good old-fashioned footwork, checking out the neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods of Stoneham

Stoneham is basically split in half horizontally by Route 28, or Main Street. In sections, Route 28 can be a busy four-lane highway. Downtown Stoneham has a definite town-like feel, lined with small shops and restaurants. Like Italian food or Irish pubs? You'll find both here.

Many of the apartment complexes closer to Route 93 are geared towards commuters. You can find plenty of options for smaller studio and one-bedroom apartment rentals conveniently located here. At about six and a half square miles, Stoneham has a few distinct neighborhoods:

Franklin Street / Summer Street: This neighborhood is basically the east part of town from Main Street and the South part from Spring Street. This area includes Spot Pond and the Stone Zoo, so it's easy to get out and have some outdoor fun.

Green Street / Farm Hill: This is the northeastern portion of Stoneham bordering the town of Wakefield. This area is a bit more suburban and there are many options for rental homes here.

Lindenwood: This is the northwest part of town, right at the junction of I-93 and I-95. There are many options for apartment complexes in this heavily populated and easily accessible area, and getting anywhere is a breeze.

Downtown: Downtown runs south of Spring Street and Montvale Ave. However, the southernmost portion of this neighborhood falls into the Middlesex Fells Reservation land, and there is no housing there.

Life in Stoneham

You can expect easy access to just about everything when you live in Stoneham. Famous resident J. Geils "Musta Got Lost" as his signature song goes, but you won't. The town sits at the intersection of major routes I-93 and Route 128. Boston is only 10 minutes away, less than nine miles. The shopping and restaurants on Route 1 are even closer. The mountains of New Hampshire and the beaches along the north shore of Massachusetts are all within easy reach thanks to this great location.

Public transportation is pretty easy, too. If you need to head into Boston for work or pleasure, the subway is less than four miles away in nearby Melrose. The commuter rail line that takes you directly into North Station also has several stations in neighboring towns.

Stoneham's Storied Past

Along with rocker J. Geils, Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan is another famous Stonehamite. Stoneham can also claim several other well-known professional athletes as its own, including Jonathan Goff of the New York Giants, John McKenzie of the Boston Bruins, Joe McLaughlin of the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, and Joe Vitiello, who played for several major league baseball teams.

What to Do in Stoneham

The Stone Zoo is located right on Pond Street and is open year-round. This small zoo has been around since 1905. The zoo is very family friendly, but anyone who wants to make a monkey of themselves will enjoy a visit! The Stone Zoo is on the shores of Spot Pond, which is in the Middlesex Fells Reservation. The Fells is a popular place to get outdoors for hiking, biking and swimming. You'll love the green space. In the spring and summer, it's a fine spot for a picnic.

Golfers won't have to travel far to get in a round. There are plenty of public and private courses in the area, including three right in Stoneham: Stoneham Oaks Golf Course, Unicorn Golf Course and Bear Hill Golf Club.

The Stoneham Theater has become one of the hottest tickets around. In operation since 1917, the theater puts on high-quality professional productions. You might even catch a legendary J.Geils New Year's Eve performance at the theater, in case you can't get enough of the town's rocking heritage.

If you are looking for easy access to major Boston-area highways and a comfortable community with plenty of shops, restaurants and other amenities, be sure to look for places to live in Stoneham, MA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stoneham?
In Stoneham, the median rent is $1,122 for a studio, $1,280 for a 1-bedroom, $1,587 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,995 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stoneham, check out our monthly Stoneham Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stoneham?
Some of the colleges located in the Stoneham area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stoneham?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stoneham from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

