519 Apartments for rent in Stoneham, MA

Neighborhoods of Stoneham

Stoneham is basically split in half horizontally by Route 28, or Main Street. In sections, Route 28 can be a busy four-lane highway. Downtown Stoneham has a definite town-like feel, lined with small shops and restaurants. Like Italian food or Irish pubs? You'll find both here.

Many of the apartment complexes closer to Route 93 are geared towards commuters. You can find plenty of options for smaller studio and one-bedroom apartment rentals conveniently located here. At about six and a half square miles, Stoneham has a few distinct neighborhoods:

Franklin Street / Summer Street: This neighborhood is basically the east part of town from Main Street and the South part from Spring Street. This area includes Spot Pond and the Stone Zoo, so it's easy to get out and have some outdoor fun.

Green Street / Farm Hill: This is the northeastern portion of Stoneham bordering the town of Wakefield. This area is a bit more suburban and there are many options for rental homes here.

Lindenwood: This is the northwest part of town, right at the junction of I-93 and I-95. There are many options for apartment complexes in this heavily populated and easily accessible area, and getting anywhere is a breeze.

Downtown: Downtown runs south of Spring Street and Montvale Ave. However, the southernmost portion of this neighborhood falls into the Middlesex Fells Reservation land, and there is no housing there.