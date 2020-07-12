/
north cambridge
178 Apartments for rent in North Cambridge, Cambridge, MA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
49 Units Available
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
27 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,480
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
23 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
22 Units Available
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 8 at 12:04am
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1142 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7 Madison Ave
7 Madison Avenue, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1425 sqft
NO-FEE 3 bedroom Single family home in Cambridge - Property Id: 315909 NO-FEE Single-family on tree-lined street. This home is just steps from great dining, shopping, MBTA and quick, easy access to Routes 2, 93 and 95. Location, Location, Location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Clarendon Ave, Somerville 2
14 Clarendon Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Somerville, walk to Tufts and Davis Square - Property Id: 304466 Somerville West at Tele Square, walk to Tufts University and the red line at Davis Square, on Clarendon Ave: spacious 3 bedroom wood floors,, large eat-in
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
318 Rindge
318 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Luxurious Spacious Condo w/in 5 Minutes walk to Alewife Red Line Train, Fresh Pond Mall, Grocery Stores, Movie Theater, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, and Stores. Easy Walk or Bus to Davis Square as well. Great for Commuters.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
35 Murray Hill Rd.
35 Murray Hill Road, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
This spacious top floor unit is de-leaded and offers great utility along with a large shared yard. There are beautiful hardwood floors, modern kitchen,laundry hook-ups in basement, and large shared yard. There are two porches and also a small study.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
120 Rindge Ave.
120 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your beautiful new home will welcome you with tons of natural light and a state-of-the-art HVAC system that will circulate fresh air year round.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
43 Rice St.
43 Rice Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,316
935 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Van Norden St.
9 Van Norden Street, Cambridge, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1500 sqft
PARKING & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! OUTDOOR SPACE GALORE! This is a fabulous 2 level apartment with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly desirable area of Cambridge. A quick walk to the subway, parks and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4 Rindge Ter.
4 Rindge Terrace, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
312 Rindge Ave.
312 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
640 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
320 Rindge Ave
320 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1241 sqft
Brickworks Community is conveniently located close to Alewife T Station with easy access to Route 2, I-95, Storrow Drive, shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Alewife Center
1 Alewife Ctr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,120
1017 sqft
Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, stone-tile backsplash and custom cabinetry with large islands provide you and your guests a spacious, elegant space to cook and serve.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
26 Glendale Ave.
26 Glendale Avenue, Somerville, MA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
13 Sargent St.
13 Sargent Street, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
1250 sqft
Settle into this Freshly Remodeled Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Unit with New Kitchens and Baths.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
49 Clifton St.
49 Clifton Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1828 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
38 Matignon Rd.
38 Matignon Road, Cambridge, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4bd/2ba (appx. 2,000 sq. ft.) available 9/1 for only $4,000/mo! Located 1 mile or less from the Alewife T Station, this North Cambridge neighborhood will delight any tenant with its great location and modern interior features.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5 Haskell
5 Haskell Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
370 sqft
This is a top floor corner unit condo. The building was built in the 1920's and the unit maintains an abundance of the original detail and charm including hardwood floors, double basin sink and subway tiled bath.
