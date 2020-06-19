1627 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) NO FEES!! Move in ASAP or JULY 1st - heat hot water are included, large apartment, sunny unit! Cat okay :) Awesome ENORMOUS 1 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors, large living room with high ceilings, tons of hallway closet space. There is a large bedroom that can both fit a queen size bed and desk. Large bedrooms has ample closet space. Great private balcony! Large eat in kitchen that fits a table. The rent includes heat & hot water. There's NO broker's fee. Laundry in the basement. A cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Brighton off 1600 Commonwealth Avenue, walk to either the Washington Street T stop or the Warren Street T stop on the B line. 10 minute walk to the Washington Square T stop on the C line in Brookline. Quick T ride to Boston College BC, Boston University BU, Allston, Newton, Hynes, Back Bay, Downtown, Copley, Newbury Street, Midtown, Chinatown and Government center. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.