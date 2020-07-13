Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Bell Olmsted Park offers Boston residents a mix of luxe apartment living, verdant green spaces and vibrant city streets, Bell Olmsted Park offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and contemporary convenience. Step onto the terrace for sweeping views of Olmsted Park. Step out the front door for immediate access to city life that includes renowned restaurants and eclectic shops. Jog around Jamaica Pond, walk or bike to the Longwood Medical Area, walk to dinner on Centre Street, or catch the bus or the Green Line "T" at Heath Street Station.Bell Olmsted Park homes are infused with light and air; ceiling heights of over 9 feet and windows 6 feet high, you'll always have room to breathe. Modern finishes include soft close custom cabinetry, granite countertops and Stainless Steel GE appliances, Open living spaces with engineered hardwood floors are complemented by soft, carpeted bedrooms and luxuriously tiled baths. Select units feature views to the pool and courtyard.