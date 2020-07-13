All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Bell Olmsted Park

Open Now until 6pm
161 S Huntington Ave · (833) 497-3661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,290

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$2,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Olmsted Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
doorman
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Bell Olmsted Park offers Boston residents a mix of luxe apartment living, verdant green spaces and vibrant city streets, Bell Olmsted Park offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and contemporary convenience. Step onto the terrace for sweeping views of Olmsted Park. Step out the front door for immediate access to city life that includes renowned restaurants and eclectic shops. Jog around Jamaica Pond, walk or bike to the Longwood Medical Area, walk to dinner on Centre Street, or catch the bus or the Green Line "T" at Heath Street Station.Bell Olmsted Park homes are infused with light and air; ceiling heights of over 9 feet and windows 6 feet high, you'll always have room to breathe. Modern finishes include soft close custom cabinetry, granite countertops and Stainless Steel GE appliances, Open living spaces with engineered hardwood floors are complemented by soft, carpeted bedrooms and luxuriously tiled baths. Select units feature views to the pool and courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $100-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Rent for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Max weight 100 lbs. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Storage Details: Storage available at an additional cost.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Olmsted Park have any available units?
Bell Olmsted Park has 9 units available starting at $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Olmsted Park have?
Some of Bell Olmsted Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Olmsted Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Olmsted Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Olmsted Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Olmsted Park is pet friendly.
Does Bell Olmsted Park offer parking?
Yes, Bell Olmsted Park offers parking.
Does Bell Olmsted Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Olmsted Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Olmsted Park have a pool?
Yes, Bell Olmsted Park has a pool.
Does Bell Olmsted Park have accessible units?
Yes, Bell Olmsted Park has accessible units.
Does Bell Olmsted Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Olmsted Park has units with dishwashers.
