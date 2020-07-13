Bell Olmsted Park

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $100-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: The following non-traditional pets ARE allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Rent for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable. Max weight 100 lbs. Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all “mixes” of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Storage Details: Storage available at an additional cost.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.