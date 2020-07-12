441 Apartments for rent in St. Elizabeth's, Boston, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
27 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1959 Commonwealth ave 2
1959 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 What a deal! Two bed on Commonwealth Ave, NO FEE - Property Id: 318258 What a find! Pet Friendly two bedroom plus office in between Cleveland Circle and BC. This unit will not last at this price.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8 Griggs St 19
8 Griggs Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Unit 19 Available 09/01/20 Sun-filled Top-floor two bed on Griggs St. - Property Id: 318916 Top-floor two bed on Griggs St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Washington St Apt 2
230 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Spacious 2 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Brighton. Unit features a living room and a kitchen. Wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. Shared front and side yard. Tandem parking available for $125/month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Washington St # 1
226 Washington St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the first floor of a gorgeous multifamily house.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
105 union
105 Union Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1268 sqft
Bright three bedroom unit located between Commonwealth Ave and Brighton Center. Unit contains nice hardwood floors throughout. All of the bedrooms are good sized and one even includes a custom walk-in closet.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
56 Ridgemont Ave.
56 Ridgemont Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
5650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
40 Union St.
40 Union Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1300 sqft
Gorgeous Attention to Detail in this gut renovated Brighton 4 Bed 2 Bath. Spacious rooms with double closets, central air, and brand new everything. Be the first to call this stunner home! Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1641 Commonwealth Ave.
1641 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
800 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom in Brighton with parking. Unit includes heat and hot water. Laundry on site, steps to the T. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
65 Colborne Rd.
65 Colborne Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
74 Colborne Rd.
74 Colborne Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
786 sqft
This 60's style 2 bedroom unit is spacious and features updated hardwood floors, heat & hot water included, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, central a/c, laundry on site, and has one off street parking spot included.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
41 Chestnut Hill Ave.
41 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
875 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - AVAILABLE NOW 1895-BASEMENT UNIT! - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the Brighton Center neighborhood in Boston. This is a great commuter location as the B line train is .
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
36 Gordon St.
36 Gordon Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2300 sqft
Hardwood floors Eat in kitchen Disposal Dishwasher Two full bathroom Conveniently located off Comm Ave On the Green Line 57 Bus in to Kenmore every 10 minutes Express bus to downtown Boston 66 Bus into Harvard Square Fenced in Yard Laundry across
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
43 South St.
43 South Street, Boston, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
164 Strathmore
164 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st: GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED in rent. - Come home to this lovely, well-maintained 3rd floor corner unit with amazing natural light on 3 sides of the unit in the Cleveland Circle side of Brighton.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
247 Chestnut Hill Ave Apt 32
247 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a one bedroom with full size living room up for rent immediately. Quiet neighborhood near B Train on Chestnut Hill Ave. 18 min bus ride (Bus 86) to Harvard Square, 30 min D Train ride to Longwood Medical Area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Colborne Rd
71 Colborne Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
786 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Nice 2 Bed in Brighton, Available September 1st - Property Id: 306490 2-Bed/1-Bath Apartment on Colborne Road in Brighton. Available September 1st 2020. Rent is $2350 a month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Camelot Ct 24
6 Camelot Court, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
600 sqft
Unit 24 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Very Affordable Allston/Brighton 2 Bed! - Property Id: 306577 NO BROKER'S FEE - Very affordable 2 bedroom apartment at Camelot Court in Allston / Brighton.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1
1743 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
6 Bedrooms
$5,200
2193 sqft
1743 Commonwealth Avenue #1 Available 09/01/20 **EPIC 6 BEDROOM IN BRIGHTON, TOWNE HOUSE, AVAIL 9/1, PARKING & LAUNDRY** - **AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST**Don't miss out on this amazing 6 bedroom & 2.5 bath located at 1743 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
30 hatherly
30 Hatherly Road, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
WILL RENTED ANYTIME BETWEEN JULY 1st AND SEPTEMBER 1st! Modern and spacious four bedroom one bath duplex convenient to Cleveland Circle area (B/C/D trains), Brighton Center, St. Elizabeths and more.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
86 Colborne Rd.
86 Colborne Road, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
24 Shannon
24 Shannon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Two floor 3 Bedroom with hardwood floors throughout. Two Bedroom located upstairs makes it easy to entertain guests. Large living room and kitchen.FREE laundry in the basement.
