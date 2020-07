Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage package receiving on-site laundry 24hr laundry business center coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access key fob access lobby

Avenir Apartments in Boston is a cornerstone of the revitalized Bulfinch Triangle Historic District, a vibrant neighborhood home to great restaurants, shops and outdoor markets. The property is also located just steps from North Station with fast and convenient access to multiple transportation options. Avenir's smoke-free studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature smart home technology, granite and stainless steel finishes and luxurious baths. On-site amenities include a rooftop deck with stunning panoramic views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, above-ground indoor parking and bicycle storage.