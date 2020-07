Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning smoke-free units e-payments online portal

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cc payments e-payments online portal

This 17-unit brownstone sits in the desired South End neighbourhood of Boston. These studio apartments offer bright windows, full kitchens and cozy living space. Centrally located between the Orange and Green Line T stations, multiple bus stops and close proximity to all major highways. This South End brownstone is a short walk from the symphony, Boston Medical Center, and some of the best restaurants in the city. With a Walk Score of 97 and Transit Score of 100, this is a commuters dream.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.



For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.