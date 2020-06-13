/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
659 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA📍
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
32 Pierce Street
32 Pierce Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Sorry, no pets. First floor spacious 2.5 bedroom in a converted multi-family house. If you have always wanted to have the East Milton zip code in your address here is your opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Churchill Street
47 Churchill Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
47 Churchill Street Apt #2, Milton, MA 02186 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Cats are negotiable.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Bradford Road
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1688 sqft
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
475 Adams Street
475 Adams Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Milton Center
1 Unit Available
648 Canton Avenue
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4913 sqft
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 - 6 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Once upon a time...
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,741
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Marina Bay
44 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Southern Mattapan
11 Units Available
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond St #3
77 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1119 sqft
Lower Mills: 3 Bed, Central Air, Parking & In Unit Laundry - Gorgeous eat in kitchen with an attached private deck! Parking included in rent! Tenant to pay first, Security Deposit and Full fee. Tenant to pay all utilities except water and sewage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2481 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Mattapan
1 Unit Available
96 Itasca St Unit 5
96 Itasca St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
967 sqft
96 Itasca St Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Good sized 3 Bedroom in the heart of Mattapan - Good sized 3 bed 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Mattapan. Building includes off-street parking in the back. This home is close to the public transportation.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
273 Neponset ave 3
273 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Awesome 2 bed (Neponset) - Property Id: 287128 Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Dorchester. This unit has gleaming hardwood floors and a living room with ample amount of space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
637 Walk hill 5
637 Walk Hill St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Great 3 Bed in Mattapan - Property Id: 287082 Top floor 3 bed and 1 bath unit with access to coin op laundry in basement. Hard wood floors throughout, private front porch and an off street parking spot included.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
66 Safford St.
66 Safford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
66 Safford Street, #8 Available Now 1 bedroom with Den An amazing location! Lovely apartment, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, lots of great windows for natural lighting. On-site laundry. On-street parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Codman Square - East Codman Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Fairmount St.
5 Fairmount Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Unit has a spacious living area and kitchen. Great views from the front and back deck. Penthouse unit with lots of light. Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
16 landor Rd.
16 Landor Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Top floor unit with three large bedrooms and a study. Spacious front deck. Unit gets lots of light and parking space is included. Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Franklin Field South
1 Unit Available
422 Norfolk
422 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
275 Hancock St.
275 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
918 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Milton, the median rent is $1,257 for a studio, $1,434 for a 1-bedroom, $1,779 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,235 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Milton, check out our monthly Milton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Milton area include Curry College, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, and Becker College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
