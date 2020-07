Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard google fiber internet access package receiving

Located one block from the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street at the crossroads of the Back Bay and Fenway neighborhoods, the residences at MBH apartments are perfectly situated between two of the most desirable and dynamic neighborhoods in Boston. The world-class shopping and dining of Newbury Street, Berklee College of Music, The Boston Conservatory, and the MBTA Green Line are within close proximity.



Inside, the stylish modern apartments feature wall-to-wall carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, and individual heating and air conditioning units. Many units feature exposed brick walls and/or city views. The building also features 24-hour emergency maintenance response.