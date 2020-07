345 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

345 Harrison Apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood plank flooring. Select apartments feature magnificent Downtown and Back Bay views. Residents are invited to enjoy the convenient on-site amenities including a resort-style pool, two-story fitness center complete with a yoga room, and a Sky Deck with breathtaking views. Living in the South End provides convenient access to the best of Boston. Come see these South End apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.