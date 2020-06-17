All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
945 West Huron
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

945 West Huron

945 West Huron Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

945 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Loft Style with Exposed Ceilings -Fireplace in Select Options -Granite/Quartz Counter Tops -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Building -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Park In the Area -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 West Huron have any available units?
945 West Huron has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 West Huron have?
Some of 945 West Huron's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 West Huron currently offering any rent specials?
945 West Huron isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 West Huron pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 West Huron is pet friendly.
Does 945 West Huron offer parking?
Yes, 945 West Huron does offer parking.
Does 945 West Huron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 West Huron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 West Huron have a pool?
No, 945 West Huron does not have a pool.
Does 945 West Huron have accessible units?
No, 945 West Huron does not have accessible units.
Does 945 West Huron have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 West Huron does not have units with dishwashers.
