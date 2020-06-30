All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

5222-38 S Drexel Avenue

5222 S Drexel Ave · (773) 985-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5222 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30-1NE · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
bike storage
on-site laundry
This three-story courtyard building is located in Hyde Park a few blocks from the University of Chicago. A gut rehab was completed in 2011.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350;2 br: $450;3 br: $550;4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue have any available units?
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue have?
Some of 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue offer parking?
No, 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222-38 S Drexel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
