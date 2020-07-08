5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage on-site laundry

5528 reflects the balance and simplicity of the Arts and Crafts movement so prevalent to the neighborhood: Projecting courses of red brick create horizontal shadow lines that mirror the limestone detailing surrounding the expansive windows that dominate the facade. While situated on a quiet street, 5528 offers quick access to Lake Michigan and public transportation, as well as a myriad of restaurants and cafes right around the corner.