Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue

5528 S Everett Ave · (773) 364-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5528 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5528-3E · Avail. Sep 9

$895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 216 sqft

Unit 5532-3B · Avail. Sep 5

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 354 sqft

Unit 5532-1C · Avail. now

$938

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
5528 reflects the balance and simplicity of the Arts and Crafts movement so prevalent to the neighborhood: Projecting courses of red brick create horizontal shadow lines that mirror the limestone detailing surrounding the expansive windows that dominate the facade. While situated on a quiet street, 5528 offers quick access to Lake Michigan and public transportation, as well as a myriad of restaurants and cafes right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue have any available units?
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue has 3 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue have?
Some of 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue offer parking?
No, 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue have a pool?
No, 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
