All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:04 PM

5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue

5416 S Woodlawn Ave · (773) 231-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5416 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5418-3B · Avail. Sep 23

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 5418-2B · Avail. Sep 16

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 5430-2 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
This eastern facing building offers a beautifully landscaped courtyard, shadowed by the rich brick facades winding around it perimeter. Brick pilasters acknowledge a Roman influence while simple, geometric details pay tribute to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Combine these features with its location along one of Hyde Parks most centrally located residential streets, and the building becomes a perfect place to retreat yet still have access to the vibrant neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away open lot: $100/month per spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Spoke
728 N Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60642
7419 S Phillips
7419 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity