9001 S Commercial Ave

Amenities
This 17-unit apartment building in South Chicago features on-site laundry, security cameras and available parking. Apartments are pre-wired for phone/cable and offer hardwood floors, high-end finishes, a dining room, and a bonus room/den.Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, U.S.Bank, Norma's Place and can be easily accessed via CTA 87th & 95th Bus Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today for a showing!
