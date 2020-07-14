All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 9001 S Commercial Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
9001 S Commercial Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

9001 S Commercial Ave

9001 S Commercial Ave · (312) 667-3154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9001 S Commercial Ave, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 9001 S Commercial Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This 17-unit apartment building in South Chicago features on-site laundry, security cameras and available parking. Apartments are pre-wired for phone/cable and offer hardwood floors, high-end finishes, a dining room, and a bonus room/den.Walking distance to Dunkin Donuts, U.S.Bank, Norma's Place and can be easily accessed via CTA 87th & 95th Bus Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today for a showing!
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 S Commercial Ave have any available units?
9001 S Commercial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 S Commercial Ave have?
Some of 9001 S Commercial Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 S Commercial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9001 S Commercial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 S Commercial Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9001 S Commercial Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9001 S Commercial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9001 S Commercial Ave offers parking.
Does 9001 S Commercial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 S Commercial Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 S Commercial Ave have a pool?
No, 9001 S Commercial Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9001 S Commercial Ave have accessible units?
No, 9001 S Commercial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 S Commercial Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9001 S Commercial Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9001 S Commercial Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
Williams Properties
9000 S Bishop St
Chicago, IL 60620
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity