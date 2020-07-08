All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.

5234 S Ingleside Ave · (773) 886-1295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5234 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5244-G · Avail. Jul 15

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave..

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
bike storage
on-site laundry
Situated within walking distance of the University of Chicago, Washington Park, an elementary school, basketball courts and a children's playground, this property offers access to Hyde Parks numerous resources. Reflecting the influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement, rich, red brick combines with limestone ledges, crowned by an undulating roof-line that together with the arched entry is evocative of a medieval fortress nestled in the surrounding trees. Generous windows provide morning light and look out on the quiet street below.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage: $5/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. have any available units?
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. has a unit available for $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. have?
Some of 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. offer parking?
No, 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. have a pool?
No, 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5416 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
1501 E 68th
1501 E 68th St
Chicago, IL 60637
1331 W. Loyola
1331 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity