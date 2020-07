Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ONE BED APARTMENT IN GRAND CROSSING AREA - Property Id: 320000



Beautifully finished one bed and one bath apartment in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood:

- Spacious living area with double door coat closet

- Beautiful flooring, counter top, and cabinets

- Located on a residential block with street parking



REQUIREMENTS:

575+ Credit Score

Monthly Net Income 3x Rent

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies



For more information or to schedule a showing, please email pamela.dreamspots@gmail.com or text (773) 236 - 0846



Pamela Mondane | Dream Spots Real Estate

"Move with Mondane!"

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7029-s-indiana-ave-chicago-il-unit-1w/320000

No Pets Allowed



