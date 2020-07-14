3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.

Amenities
Check out these gut rehabs in this popular Wrigleyville location. Just blocks from Wrigley Field, nightlife, gym, shopping, and the El.
Complete studs up rehab - every unit has been remodeled from top to bottom.
Modern amenities included:
* NEW kitchens, NEW bathrooms, NEW windows
* In-unit laundry
* Central AC & gas forced heat
* Parking included with every unit, except garden apartments.
Professional management company in business since 1966 with 24 hour emergency call center and no security deposit
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443