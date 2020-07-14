All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
3709 North Wilton Avenue · (773) 804-8210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3709 North Wilton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3709-G · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 3711-3 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Check out these gut rehabs in this popular Wrigleyville location. Just blocks from Wrigley Field, nightlife, gym, shopping, and the El.

Complete studs up rehab - every unit has been remodeled from top to bottom.

Modern amenities included:
* NEW kitchens, NEW bathrooms, NEW windows
* In-unit laundry
* Central AC & gas forced heat
* Parking included with every unit, except garden apartments.

Professional management company in business since 1966 with 24 hour emergency call center and no security deposit

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. have any available units?
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. has 2 units available starting at $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
2600-10 N Racine / 1206-10 W Wrightwood
2600 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
622 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity