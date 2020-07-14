3709 North Wilton Ave. Apt.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed

Check out these gut rehabs in this popular Wrigleyville location. Just blocks from Wrigley Field, nightlife, gym, shopping, and the El.



Complete studs up rehab - every unit has been remodeled from top to bottom.



Modern amenities included:

* NEW kitchens, NEW bathrooms, NEW windows

* In-unit laundry

* Central AC & gas forced heat

* Parking included with every unit, except garden apartments.



Professional management company in business since 1966 with 24 hour emergency call center and no security deposit



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443