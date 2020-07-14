All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1601-15 W Berteau

Open Now until 6pm
1601 West Berteau Avenue · (773) 382-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1615-1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1609-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1601-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1601-15 W Berteau.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
Berteau & Ashland (Just North of Irving Park)

- FREE HEAT - laundry room in building
- hardwood floors
- tree lined street
- 3 block walk to cta 'L' train
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601-15 W Berteau have any available units?
1601-15 W Berteau has 4 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601-15 W Berteau have?
Some of 1601-15 W Berteau's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601-15 W Berteau currently offering any rent specials?
1601-15 W Berteau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601-15 W Berteau pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601-15 W Berteau is pet friendly.
Does 1601-15 W Berteau offer parking?
No, 1601-15 W Berteau does not offer parking.
Does 1601-15 W Berteau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601-15 W Berteau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601-15 W Berteau have a pool?
No, 1601-15 W Berteau does not have a pool.
Does 1601-15 W Berteau have accessible units?
No, 1601-15 W Berteau does not have accessible units.
Does 1601-15 W Berteau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601-15 W Berteau has units with dishwashers.
