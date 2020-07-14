All apartments in Chicago
1405 West Belden Ave.

1405 W Belden Ave · (773) 823-0924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 W Belden Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1405 West Belden Ave..

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
- laundry in basement
- deck and yard space
- Short walk to DePaul
- 5 block walk to El
- professional management company with over 40 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Belden & Southport

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 registration fee per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 West Belden Ave. have any available units?
1405 West Belden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 West Belden Ave. have?
Some of 1405 West Belden Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 West Belden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1405 West Belden Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 West Belden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 West Belden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1405 West Belden Ave. offer parking?
No, 1405 West Belden Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1405 West Belden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 West Belden Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 West Belden Ave. have a pool?
No, 1405 West Belden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1405 West Belden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1405 West Belden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 West Belden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 West Belden Ave. has units with dishwashers.
