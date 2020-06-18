Amenities
Sophisticated & Timeless
Grand Plaza Chicago River North Apartments
Grand Plaza Chicago offers an incredible location where comfort meets downtown luxury; welcome to our upscale Chicago River North apartments. Homes here range from elegant studios to sophisticated penthouses, all of which offer stunning amenities. One look is all you’ll need to appreciate our attention to detail and eye for luxury; our community of River North apartments features amenities like an onsite market, an outdoor heated pool, a running track, saunas, a 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Our premium apartment homes offer you a first-class living space in the sky, featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, balconies, and several additional luxuries, all in a pet-friendly community. Experience the amazing lifestyle Grand Plaza in River North has to offer; contact our professional staff for more information.