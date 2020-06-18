All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Grand Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Grand Plaza
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Grand Plaza

540 N State St · (833) 819-0148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

540 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 003405 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,862

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 002705 · Avail. now

$1,878

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 004605 · Avail. now

$1,906

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 001006 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,137

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 001506 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 002506 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,198

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 30+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
media room
sauna
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
doorman
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Sophisticated & Timeless

Grand Plaza Chicago River North Apartments

Grand Plaza Chicago offers an incredible location where comfort meets downtown luxury; welcome to our upscale Chicago River North apartments. Homes here range from elegant studios to sophisticated penthouses, all of which offer stunning amenities. One look is all you’ll need to appreciate our attention to detail and eye for luxury; our community of River North apartments features amenities like an onsite market, an outdoor heated pool, a running track, saunas, a 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Our premium apartment homes offer you a first-class living space in the sky, featuring granite counters, stainless appliances, wood floors, balconies, and several additional luxuries, all in a pet-friendly community. Experience the amazing lifestyle Grand Plaza in River North has to offer; contact our professional staff for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.33x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Plaza have any available units?
Grand Plaza has 37 units available starting at $1,862 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Plaza have?
Some of Grand Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Grand Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Grand Plaza offers parking.
Does Grand Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Grand Plaza has a pool.
Does Grand Plaza have accessible units?
Yes, Grand Plaza has accessible units.
Does Grand Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Grand Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity